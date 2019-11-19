PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jean Hagan, Principal of KROST CPAs & Consultants and leader of the firm’s restaurant consulting practice, has recently taken on an additional title as Adjunct Professor of Restaurant Operations and Management Strategies at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Her first course, Operations and Management Strategies for the Restauranteur, began this fall.



Jean teaches the master’s level course through the college’s online platform. Much like the consulting services she and her team provide at KROST, the curriculum covers management and operations strategies for the foodservice industry. Under Jean’s guidance, students explore experimental simulations to practice a variety of concepts and problem-solving techniques, using individually selected projects.

Jean leveraged her extensive network of connections to supplement the student’s weekly assignments with video interviews with industry experts who provide real-life examples of the course fundamentals in application.

In addition to adjunct professorship, Jean also serves as a member of both the Culinary Institute of America’s Society of Fellows and the Education Committee.

“It is an honor to further champion the mission of the Culinary Institute of America in this newly appointed role as adjunct professor. Developing and teaching this curriculum is an exciting challenge. It is an incredibly fulfilling experience to have the opportunity to shape the future leaders of this field, and share my passion for the industry with like-minded, eager students,” remarked Jean Hagan, Principal at KROST and Adjunct Professor at the Culinary Institute of America.

Jean has owned, operated, and consulted in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years. During that time, she worked with a well-known national chain; owned a food and beverage company that operated multiple restaurants, bars, and event spaces in the Squaw Valley area; and became the president, CEO, CFO, and shareholder of one of the highest-grossing restaurants in California. Today Jean is Principal and leads the restaurant operations consulting practice at KROST.

