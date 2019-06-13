Jessica Merino Receives the Young Entrepreneur Award from NAWBO Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill., June 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Monday, May 6, 2019, Jessica Merino of Merino Wealth Management received the Young Entrepreneur Award at the Annual Celebration NAWBO Chicago Achievement Luncheon.



The Young Entrepreneur Award showcases an outstanding individual for her business achievements and commitment to serving this organization. The winner of this award is an exemplary member who inspires us while propelling entrepreneurism forward.

At Merino Wealth we believe that all women deserve to be respected when it comes to their money and money is one tool we all have to drive us to the point of equality,” said Jessica Merino. “From supporting causes that help women and girls, to providing employees with a family leave benefit, to helping our clients invest their money in companies with women leadership I like to think we’re walking the walk.”

Reflecting on the honor, Merino stated, “This award meant so much to me as the women of NAWBO, who are leaders in their own fields, are such an inspiration to me.”

“It is a privilege to honor accomplished women at our annual Achievement Award Luncheon that showcases the diversity and success stories that inspire our community,” says Susan Gotham, President NAWBO Chicago.

NAWBO Chicago regularly identifies key award opportunities in the business community and within NAWBO and disseminates that information to its members for application.

The celebration took place on May 6 at the Palmer House Hilton, 17 E Monroe St, Chicago, starting with networking at 11 a.m., followed by Luncheon and Program at 12 p.m. and concluding with the Chocolate Hour at 2 p.m.

About Merino Wealth Management:

Merino Wealth Management was founded in 2016 by Chicago Financial Advisor Jessica Merino, CFP®. We take a down-to-earth approach to help make achieving your financial and life goals a reality. At the end of the day, our clients want to feel more confident and less stressed about finances, and in turn, more present and effective in their own lives and businesses. More information: https://www.merinowealth.com/

Over the years, while Jessica has helped clients in all walks of life, she has become an expert in helping female entrepreneurs who consider themselves Gen X-ers, Xennials, or Millennials. She understands their challenges so her goal is to help them feel more confident and less stressed as they pursue their financial goals. She loves her work because she finds that it leads to a domino effect of financial empowerment as her clients help themselves and others.

About NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners):

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America’s more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. For more information about NAWBO Chicago, visit http://www.nawbochicago.org/

“Get a seat at the table or build your own table, and make sure to include other women at that table,” said NAWBO Founding President Susan Hagar.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0613s2p-Jessica-Merino-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Jessica Merino, CFP.

News Source: Merino Wealth Management

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/jessica-merino-receives-the-young-entrepreneur-award-from-nawbo-chicago/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.