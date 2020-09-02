VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Brooks Transfer & Storage is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Fitzhugh as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer. Fitzhugh brings to the position 25 years of experience, a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences in the Moving & Storage industry.

Prior to joining Brooks Transfer & Storage, Jim started his career in sales and operations from the ground up, eventually holding the titles of VP of Sales & Marketing and General Manager with full P&L responsibility. Jim is mostly recognized by his ability to implement and manage new processes that contribute to the overall health and growth of the enterprise. Over the years, Jim has moved his family several times to advance his career, but is looking forward to settling in and calling Virginia Beach home, as well as contributing to the continued success of Brooks Transfer & Storage.

Fitzhugh is taking over from Jeff Brooks, who has served as president and CEO since 1998 and is now assuming the role of Chairman.

Jeff is the 5th generation of the Brooks family to run and own the company. “I have been working at the company my Great-Great Grand Dad founded since I was in middle school and I look forward to my new role overseeing the company as Chairman. Jim’s background in business process and customer satisfaction, coupled with our excellent team leaders and dedicated staff will ensure that Brooks Transfer & Storage enjoys continued success,” says Brooks.

Fitzhugh feels that this is a tremendous opportunity to contribute in building the sustainability and growth of the business. “Success requires a keen understanding of business fundamentals while focusing on mentoring and empowering our team to deliver superior customer experiences. I look forward to advancing our employees skills and growing the business.”

A professional full-service moving company headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA serving families and businesses throughout Hampton Roads for over 141 years. In 1878, the Brooks family began the business as movers helping people transport their belongings. As one of United Van Lines founding agents, Brooks is one of the most experienced moving companies in the country.

