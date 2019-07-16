Jim McCann and Rosalind Clarke Announce an Exquisite Landmarked Colonial Revival Palm Beach Residence

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Palm Beach Agents, Rosalind Clarke and Jim McCann, joined forces to list an exceptional prime location Palm Beach haven with outstanding water views. Transforming a house into a home is a lifelong journey, and from the moment you step inside this 2-story, 5-bedroom, 5.2-bathroom Colonial, it’s easy to see this voyage has been one infused with love and luxury.



Tempering modern interiors with timeless design, Gustav A. Maass conceived this architectural masterpiece in 1935, starting a legacy of enduring beauty, fine finishes, and custom millwork within this residence. Nestled in a sought-after, north end location, this tropical oasis also benefits from Lake Trail and direct ocean access, with a private, L-shaped Intracoastal dock able to accommodate a mega-yacht, complete with an electric lift. Coupled with the flawless fixtures and fittings throughout, it has successfully married intimacy with grace and sets an unprecedented standard in Intracoastal estate living.

More information on 1284 North Lake Way offered for 11.85 Million can be found at: http://1284northlakeway.com

Ensconced within a .48+ acre wonderland of gloriously landscaped greenery, including topiary trees, meticulously manicured lawns, privacy hedges, mature palms, and blossoming mango and banana trees, this grand abode welcomes you in via a formal foyer, accented by limestone flooring and a circular wooden staircase. Dappled morning light filters through to the living room, thanks to its east-west aspect, where gleaming oak floors, a marble fireplace, custom built-ins and extensive millwork combine to make this room the epitome of elegance. For more relaxed living, retreat to the family room with a bespoke, built-in entertainment center, framed by five sets of French doors which fuse with the 28′ x 17′ covered loggia accented by a wood ceiling. Here, everything you’ve ever longed for in an alfresco area is on offer. Host family and friends while you overlook the 34′ x 20′ heated pool and watch the towering palms sway majestically in the breeze which rolls off the Intracoastal waterway.

Kitchen perfection also awaits in the heart of this home. A soothing, neutral palette cocoons you with its warmth and delivers an enticing space to gather together. Boasting a granite island and counters, extensive cabinetry, a Viking six-burner gas stove with griddle and microwave, Sub-Zero side-by-side built-in refrigerator, and a new Miele dishwasher, you can choose to dine casually at the breakfast bar, in the family room, or retreat to the oak floored formal dining room with access to the sundrenched loggia.

Upstairs, a sprawling 26′ x 17′ master bedroom will be your secluded retreat. Sunlight cascades through the windows which frame this blissful sanctuary, featuring a foyer, an octagonal center hall with three walk-in closets and dressing mirrors, pristine oak flooring, and glorious views encompassing the waterways and landscaped greenery. French doors deliver you onto a deck, set against the backdrop of the stunning Intracoastal waterways and poolside paradise below. Here, Mother Nature’s magic awaits, ready for you to indulge in unrivalled sunsets. All bedrooms present with ensuite baths and walk-in closets, including the master suite with a sumptuous marble bath with jetted tub, glass shower, and dual sink vanity. Guests are also catered for, with separate quarters located beside the 2-bay garage, with a private entrance, tumbled limestone floors, sitting room, and full bath facilities.

Other superior inclusions comprise of impact windows and doors, a motor court for 8+ cars, and a side-load garage. When business beckons, a superior, oak paneled office is ready to service you, but the delightful pool and garden views will prove a tempting distraction!

Nestled on North Lake Way, enjoy easy access to Royal Poinciana Plaza’s shopping and dining as well as the high-end offerings along the famed Worth Avenue. Sporting enthusiasts will relish the award-winning golf and tennis facilities close by, while for social gatherings outside the home, The Breakers and Mar-a-Lago, the Flagler Museum, and The Society of the Four Arts will be exquisite options to indulge in. Private and commercial air service is available at the Palm Beach International Airport, less than 8 miles from your front door. Without doubt, this is a trophy home that presents with an unparalleled combination of luxury, charm, and grace.

About Rosalind Clarke:

Rosalind Clarke has been a major force in Palm Beach real estate for 34 years. She possesses a depth of market knowledge and a transactional sales record in high-end real estate few can even begin to approach. As a luxury real estate investor in her own right, with multiple properties on the island as well as in and around the London area, she has lots of firsthand experience as both a buyer and seller. That understanding, paired with her long-established commitment to concierge personal service, insider’s knowledge of valuation, well-honed negotiating skills, and proven global marketing ability make her an exceptional choice to effectively represent an important Palm Beach transaction. To learn more about Rosalind’s exceptional Palm Beach listings visit https://rosalindclarke.premierestateproperties.com.

About Jim McCann:

President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is currently ranked in the top 200 Real Estate Agents in the nation for 2019 and has been included on this list since 2007, selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach sales each year. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info

