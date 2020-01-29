PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Palm Beach Agent, Jim McCann, lists an incredible Palm Beach residence offered for $6.7 Million. The tree lined avenues of Palm Beach are home to some world’s most iconic luxury properties, delivering a lifestyle of privilege and style. And now, it’s your turn to experience this sought-after way of life with this stunning Monterey style home. Perched in a prime location and shrouded by a canopy of thriving greenery and lush foliage, this gorgeous house oozes a cheerful, yet sophisticated ambience and is perfectly positioned on a 19,284 square foot lot.



Proudly boasting 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 partial baths in its 5,236 square foot floorplan, this is a remarkable home in every way. Showcased by soaring ceilings adorned with cypress paneling, flawless wood, marble flooring, and an elegance which is etched into every finish, it is brimming with beauty and intrigue.

A cozy living room with warm wood finishes and fireplace promises to be an inviting haven for relaxation or gathering with guests, and the centrally placed wood paneled library overlooks spacious grounds. The well-designed kitchen and dining room are gleaming examples of elegance, with the kitchen boasting a surplus of storage, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in counter. The centrally placed family room opens to the sunny patio via French doors and will foster happy, heartfelt memories.

Residing on the second floor, the sumptuous, sun-infused master suite is a restful and superior sanctuary complemented by a dressing room with dual walk-in closets, master bathroom with spa, and a balcony with a spiral staircase to ensure you can access the beautiful backyard with ease. Two more bedrooms – one with en-suite and both with walk-in closets – also await, while the upstairs study can be utilized as a 4th bedroom.

Outdoors, indulge in a peaceful and private oasis while you soak up the eternal sunshine which spills over the 16’ x 32’ swimming pool, manicured gardens, and areas zoned for relaxation. You can also dine, alfresco style, in the covered loggia and sip cocktails under the shadows of towering palms which sway gently in the Floridian breeze, or retreat to the secluded rooftop balcony and be mesmerized by the glorious views.

Considered one of the top residential streets on the Island, Dunbar Road is flanked by the glistening white sands and pristine North Atlantic Ocean on one end and the famed Lake Trail which hugs the Intracoastal Waterway at the other. You’re also less than 2 miles from the Everglades Club and the Palm Beach Country Club and central to the renowned Worth Avenue, with its Michelin star dining and world-class designer shopping. Midtown shopping is on hand at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, and if the local social scene should beckon, The Breakers, Mar-a-Lago, the Flagler Museum and The Society of the Four Arts Museum & Gardens are also close by. Finally, travelers can take advantage of private and commercial air services at Palm Beach International Airport, located less than 15 minutes away.

About Jim McCann:

Immediate Past President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is ranked in the top 200 Real Estate Agents in the nation for 2019 and has been included on this list since 2007, selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach homes each year. Over the course of his 30-year career in Palm Beach real estate he has represented over $2Billion+ in sales transactions. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info

