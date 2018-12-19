Jim McCann Announces Palm Beach Via Bellaria Double Lot Mansion in Desirable Estate Section

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jim McCann has announced an exceptional Palm Beach masterpiece estate offered for $24 Million. Surrender to a lavish lifestyle with lashings of opulence and sophistication with this magnificent masterpiece with 450 feet of frontage along Via Bellaria, nestled on 1.5 acres in the heart of the Estate Section on exclusive Via Bellaria.



Two doors down from the pristine coastline of Palm Beach, it’s set on a sprawling 69,000+/- square foot double lot, fringed with lush hedges for the ultimate seclusion. You’ll relish the 20,000+/- square foot sculpture garden, the charming fountain courtyard, a wall of French doors along with unrivalled interiors and exceptionally high ceilings, expansive rooms, flawless fittings with only the finest materials used to create the custom millwork, an elegant staircase, dining room for 16 guests, a multi-car motor court, full house generator, a resort-size pool with separate luxury cabana, and so much more.

More information on 151 Via Bellaria can be found at: http://151viabellaria.com

First conceptualized in the 1920’s, this residence has been painstakingly restored by renowned Smith and Moore Architects to deliver an incomparable abode. As the grand gates sweep open and invite you in, you’ll be left breathless with the natural beauty which lays in wait. Behind the imposing 18-foot privacy wall, a cathedral of trees leads you past an ancient Banyan tree, delivering you to the stately timber double front doors. Presenting with 5 en suite bedrooms, 2 staff bedrooms, 9.5 baths, and two double car garages, it’s showcased by lustrous marble, Spanish tile, and hardwood floors, soaring 13ft stenciled wood ceilings, multiple fireplaces, and custom moldings.

There’s also an exclusive paneled library, clubroom with wet bar, a den, and a comprehensive prep kitchen which is complemented by a full gourmet kitchen with commercial-quality stainless appliances. You’ll look forward to indulging in the numerous options available for entertaining gatherings large or small, with vast, stately living and dining areas oozing a regal ambiance.

There’s also a decadent master suite with enticing ocean glimpses which will be a treat to retire to at the days end. Offering extravagant his and her spa en suites and dressing rooms, the stenciled ceiling gentleman’s en suite bath includes a steam shower and dressing area with desk, while the lady of the house will enjoy the luxurious bath with jetted tub, separate shower, dressing room with lazy-Susan shoe storage, and a private ocean view deck. The second floor also plays host to three more en suite bedrooms, a breakfast bar, covered terrace, and an enviable sun deck.

Outdoors, be tempted by the 20,000+/- square foot sculpture garden, which is meticulously maintained and unrivalled in its grandeur, or look forward to soaking up the serenity from your sun-drenched rooftop terrace. Why not splash in the supersized, resort-style pool complete with a regal fountain centerpiece and separate cabana with full bathroom facilities, or roam the glorious gardens punctuated by towering trees and mature thickets of landscaped artistry. Also take advantage of private beach access via keyed entry at the top of Via Bellaria, offering you easy admission to one of the most iconic stretches of coastline in America.

All there is left to do is simply move in and enjoy the life of unrestrained luxury you deserve, with a residence which sets a new high standard in prestigious Palm Beach living. 151 Via Bellaria is surrounded by the best of what Palm Beach has to offer from the close proximity to Michelin star dining, Worth Avenue world-class designer shopping, award-winning golf and tennis, the famed Society of the Four Arts Gardens, Flagler Museum and The Breakers, and Palm Beach International Airport. This wonderful home’s location is ideal in every way.

About Jim McCann:

President-Elect of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is not only ranked #57 in the Nation for 2018 but has been listed in the top 100 Real Estate Agents in the country since 2007 selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach sales each year. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with the utmost integrity.

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info

Jim McCann & Associates

Contact – Jim McCann

Phone – 561.655.5560

URL – https://premierestateproperties.com/estate-agents/team/jim-mccann

Email – Jim@premierestateproperties.com

Address – 125 Worth Avenue, Suite 221, Palm Beach, FL 33480

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/91mkuXrTho4

News Source: Jim McCann & Associates, Premier Estate Properties

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/jim-mccann-announces-palm-beach-via-bellaria-double-lot-mansion-in-desirable-estate-section/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.