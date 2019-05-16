Jim McCann Announces the Opportunity to Own a Historic Ocean Block In-Town Palm Beach Home

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jim McCann has announced a beautiful ocean block Palm Beach home offered for $6.495 Million. Imagine the delight of being welcomed home every day by a spectacular In-Town residence bestowed with the honor of being named the Preservation Foundation’s Polly Earl Award winner for its incredible attention to detail. This 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom historic pool home, with new bathrooms and kitchen, is nestled on the famed ocean block and exudes a rare grace. Set out over 4,436 square feet, and surrounded by superbly landscaped gardens, this jewel promises to be a sophisticated house you’ll instantly fall in love with.



More information on 159 Australian Avenue can be found at: http://www.159australianavenue.com

Imbued with a fusion of classical style and modern amenities, the porte-cochere, flanked with fragrant blooms, delivers you onto a quaint porch before welcoming you into the foyer. Pristine hardwood floors stretch out before you, as does your enticing options for relaxation and entertaining. A formal living room is flooded with natural light, thanks to the bank of perfectly placed windows. A formal dining room is also etched with the similar thoughtful design details evident throughout this abode and will be the ideal haven for hosting intimate gatherings.

For more large-scale events, there’s no better place than the lush, secluded sanctuary which awaits in your backyard. Encased by walls of verdant greenery, and with a crystal clear, heated pool as its sparkling center point, the covered outdoor seating area is an idyllic area to entertain as the gentle sounds of the pool fountain float off into the breeze. Crisp whites blend with the striking black counters, making this brand-new kitchen a contemporary space to prepare delicious meals for family & guests.

More tantalizing views of the pool and manicured grounds await from the first-floor master suite with French doors framing this enticing vision. A charming retreat to retire to, it is accompanied by a deluxe en-suite in a whimsical, yet soothing color palette, offering dual vanities and a tub to soak away your stress. Two more bedrooms are positioned in the main residence, along with a bathroom decorated in earthy hues, while a guest cottage, tucked away above the garage and attached to the main house by a breezeway delivers guests peace and privacy in impeccable surrounds. Here, they’ll be spoiled with two light and bright bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as an elegant living area that is flooded in natural light.

Other inclusions to enjoy are the newly built 2-car air-conditioned garage with a separate utility/laundry and exercise rooms, complete with impact glass windows and doors, central air and heating (multi-zoned), and a meticulously manicured front lawn and gardens perfect for kids and pets to explore.

Situated in the heart of world-famous beaches, and within close proximity to Worth Avenue’s sought-after shopping and restaurant, soak up the year-round sunshine amongst a charming setting of established, luxury residences. This wonderful home’s location is ideal in every way.

About Jim McCann:

President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is not only ranked #57 in the Nation for 2018 but has been listed in the top 100 Real Estate Agents in the country since 2007 selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach sales each year. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity.

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info

Jim McCann & Associates

Contact- Jim McCann

Phone- 561.655.5560

URL- https://premierestateproperties.com/estate-agents/team/jim-mccann

Email: Jim@premierestateproperties.com

Address- 125 Worth Avenue, Suite 221, Palm Beach, FL 33480

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/6lPD2A0ZPI8

