Jim McCann Lists a Masterpiece Residence Located within the Historic Estate Section of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Palm Beach Agent, Jim McCann, lists a remarkable Palm Beach estate offered for $12.9 Million. Taking center stage at the heart of over half an acre of exquisitely manicured grounds designed by the acclaimed Landscape Architect, Mario Nievera, this unique and unrivaled French-Normandy style residence is simply without comparison.



Brought to life in 2003, this 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom/3-half bathroom residence embodies the spirit of a French Country Manor and showcases over 10,400+/- square feet of flawless finishes and luxury inclusions such as soaring ceilings, ornate fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, formal living and dining room, a sumptuous Master Suite, and sweeping views of the Intracoastal waterway from the 2nd floor.

More information on 251 Jungle Road can be found at: http://251jungleroad.com

Arriving via a welcoming motor court, this grand abode rises up majestically from within its luxuriant surrounds. Accented by distinguishable design elements which pay homage to the traditional French architecture, a steeply pitched roof, high ridgelines, and a cone-shaped tower combine to make the exteriors an exultant extension of the magnificent interiors. Stepping inside via intricately designed doors, a circular foyer greets you, embellished by soaring ceilings, marble flooring, Venetian plastered walls, and bespoke lighting. You’ll be spoiled for choice for where you’ll want to relax including a sophisticated living room, beset by an abundance of natural light and a fireplace, or the family room which flows out to an expansive alfresco area. Each is packed with personality and is the epitome of elegance.

Host guests in the deluxe dining room dominated by a fireplace and dramatic red accents or prepare feasts in the gourmet eat-in kitchen which boasts white cabinetry, acclaimed appliances and a butler’s pantry. This enchanting space is the essence of enduring beauty and opens up to the majestic gardens via French doors, ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Grand in size and appearance, the master suite awaits as you ascend the spiral staircase. Set under high ceilings, and orientated west to take advantage of the Intracoastal waterway vistas, its decorative detailing echoes the outdoor tropical oasis and is accompanied by two en-suite master baths and vast walk-in closets. The other four bedrooms are spacious and west-facing with en-suites and access a large terrace where you can soak up the wonder of your spectacular surrounds.

Outdoors, pure botanical bliss beckons. The three covered loggias offer an enticing area to immerse yourself in the lush gardens, brimming with vivid greenery, vines, gorgeous orchids, and more. One boasts an outdoor fireplace and extended terrace area, one features a powder room/cabana bath, and the third one overlooks the Coquina decked pool, punctuated by towering palm trees making it a glorious backyard centerpiece.

You’ll also benefit from a library/office with a wet bar and powder room, en-suite staff bedroom, laundry room, air-conditioned 3-car garage, elevator, Creston lighting system, whole house generator, impact windows and doors, plus a new HVAC.

Perfectly positioned in the prestigious Estate Section of Palm Beach, which is renowned for playing host to historic mansions and notable residents, it’s also the playground of water enthusiasts who make the most of the sandy beaches, lakeside docks, and yachting amenities. The location will exceed expectations. Nestled only mere moments from world-class dining and designer shopping along the famed Worth Avenue, you are also only minutes away from The Royal shopping plaza, renowned for its delicious food fare and eclectic mix of local and international shops. The social scene is thriving and within easy reach, with gala events occurring at The Breakers and Mar-a-Lago, Flagler Museum, and The Society of the Four Arts Gardens. Welcome to the ultimate blend of luxury and convenience, where you’ll escape to vacation style living every day.

About Jim McCann:

Current President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is ranked in the top 200 Real Estate Agents in the nation for 2019 and has been included on this list since 2007, selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach homes each year. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info

