PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Palm Beach Agent, Jim McCann, lists an exceptional Palm Beach estate offered for $11.495 Million. Escape to a timeless architectural masterpiece, reminiscent of a grand Mediterranean estate, with this magnificent in-town European villa. Nestled on a prestigious “Sea Street,” tucked away at the heart of almost half an acre of lush, meticulously manicured gardens, this superb 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property boasts a sprawling two-level floorplan, timeless interiors, and the finest fittings and fixtures. Mere moments from the ocean, in an area synonymous with sumptuous luxury, this promises to be an opulent Palm Beach sanctuary.



More information on 167 Seabreeze Avenue can be found at: https://www.premierestateproperties.com/p/167-Seabreeze-Avenue-Palm-Beach-FL-33480/dmgid_136073479

Ensconced in a tropical canopy of verdant greenery, a south-facing formal entry awaits. Adorned with intricate molding details & pecky cypress ceilings accentuating the gracious ceiling height, the house is also embellished with exquisite marble flooring, stately columns, and soaring ornate ceilings which are featured prominently throughout the floorplan. One of these splendid spaces is the lavish living room fringed with arched French doors. In the cooler months, a fireplace casts a warm glow over this sophisticated space, while in the warmer weather, it will tempt you out onto the pool terrace. There’s also an informal lounge, ideal for gathering together at the day’s end for a night of family fun along with an upstairs game room to enjoy.

MasterChefs, you’re catered for too in this marvelous 8,491 square foot home. A gourmet culinary haven, awash with natural light and wooden tones, features acclaimed appliances, a center island, and an abundance of prep and storage space. Choose to enjoy your meals in the eat-in area (with dedicated study nook) or retreat to the sophisticated formal dining room, resplendently rich in character with elegant wall paneling and oversized French doors. This room is also accompanied by a built-in bar, affording you easy access to decant your favorite wine for guests who are blessed to be entertained in such superior surrounds.

The five bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, echo the timeless style and grace of this classic abode. The first-floor master suite, which is grand in both size and appearance, is enhanced by soothing interiors, including a serene sitting area and a decadent en-suite with spa. Outdoors, an inviting pool takes center stage, glistening in the glorious sunshine and fringed by a blissful botanic wonderland. There’s also a covered loggia, ideal for relaxation or alfresco entertainment.

Other exceptional additions include an elevator, impact resistant doors and windows, hidden speaker sound system in each principal room, library with custom cabinetry, an executive office with attached full bath, a gym with sauna awaiting upstairs, and a three-car air-conditioned garage accessed via a private rear laneway.

Nestled in an elite, in-town neighborhood, and in the highly coveted Sea Streets precinct, you are only a leisurely stroll to an array of upscale shops and restaurants on exclusive Worth Avenue, and less than 3 miles from the iconic Mar-a-Lago, renowned as the “Crown Jewel of Palm Beach.” You can also indulge in picturesque walks along the popular Lake Trail or golden beaches with direct beach access through the Sea Streets Association membership.

For a tantalizing taste of this European inspired estate, please visit: https://youtu.be/MRdpQy3FVI8

About Jim McCann:

Current President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is ranked in the top 200 Real Estate Agents in the nation for 2019 and has been included on this list since 2007, selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach homes each year. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info

Jim McCann & Associates

Contact- Jim McCann

Phone- 561.655.5560

URL- https://premierestateproperties.com/estate-agents/team/jim-mccann

Email: Jim@premierestateproperties.com

Address- 125 Worth Avenue, Suite 221, Palm Beach, FL 33480

News Source: Jim McCann & Associates, Premier Estate Properties

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/jim-mccann-lists-an-exceptional-european-villa-residence-on-a-coveted-ocean-block-in-palm-beach/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.