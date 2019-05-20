Jim Rooney from Pittsburgh Steelers and Jon Kolb, 4x Super Bowl Champion to Keynote Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Passing of the Leash Community Awareness Event

PITTSBURGH, Pa., May 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs cordially invites the public to attend our 2019 Pittsburgh Passing of the Leash Ceremony. This heart-warming event showcases the incredible difference Service Dogs have made in the lives of their recipients in Pennsylvania communities. Meet some of these life-saving dogs and teams, and enjoy lunch with us.



The Passing of the Leash will be held at Duquesne Union Ballroom, on Tuesday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is $35 per person, and tickets can be purchased in advance online at: https://medicalservicedogs.networkforgood.com/events/12383-passing-of-the-leash.

Full tables and sponsorships are available. Seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can find more information, and learn additional information about this uplifting event at: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/event/passing-leash-pittsburgh/

We would like to thank our Title Sponsor, Mosites Construction Company for their support of our event. Special thanks also to the Sons of the American Legion, Post 892 for their support. If you have questions regarding the event, or would like to become a sponsor, please call Christine at (779) 970-6430 or send an e-mail to: Christine@medicalservicedogs.org for more information.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) Based in Williston, Florida that raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, mobility issues and much more. We receive no state or federal funding available for this critical life-saving program. Over the past nine years, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 300 individually trained medical service dogs with those in need, and with your help, they can help even more. Reserve your tickets today. Learn more: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/

