Jody Collup of Global DMS Designated to MPA’s 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage List

LANSDALE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based valuation management software, announced that Jody Collup has been named to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s list of Elite Women in Mortgage for 2018. This is the second time that Collup has been honored with the award.



The Elite Women in Mortgage program recognizes successful women who are raising the bar on gender equality within the industry, making significant contributions, advancing their companies, and are consummate experts in their respective fields. MPA is now in its fifth year of offering the awards.

Jody has more than 25 years of successful marketing and management experience, with the bulk of her background being in the mortgage industry with a focus on technology. Since joining Global DMS in 2013, she has been instrumental in maturing the company’s brand, successfully launching multiple new solutions and services, managing strategic alliances and partnerships, directing the marketing strategy, and also being very involved in the sales process as well as with large enterprise deals.

Currently, Jody has dual roles at Global DMS: she is the company’s chief marketing officer, and also serves as it director of operations, where she where oversees the company’s day-to-day operations, policies and procedures, budgeting, P&L, and long-term business strategy.

In early 2018, Jody helped launch Global DMS’ EVO-Commercial (EVO-C) platform, a next-generation valuation management software solution for commercial lending. The end-to-end system delivers newfound flexibility, extreme configurability, speed and immense cost savings – replacing antiquated commercial lending technologies.

Over the years Jody has won multiple awards for her marketing prowess, contributions to the mortgage industry, and successes that she has had as a female executive making a difference in her field. She is an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association, is involved with numerous industry focused trade shows and events, and serves as a regular technology thought leader in the mortgage media.

The complete list of winners can be found by visiting MPA’s website: https://www.mpamag.com/rankings/elite-women-2018.

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions catering to lenders, servicers, AMCs, appraisers and other real estate entities. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.

The company’s solutions include its new EVO-Commercial (EVO-C) for commercial lending, eTrac valuation management platform for residential lending, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS), ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile), and AMCmatch.com. For more information, visit the company’s web site http://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is a trusted source of news, opinion and analysis created exclusively for the mortgage industry. The publication provides information to readers via its magazine, daily newsletter, and website. MPA is owned by Key Media, an international company that delivers relevant content through various multimedia channels in 6 geographical markets, which includes print, online, and events – operating 39 websites, 15 magazines, and more than 70 events globally. Visit MPA’s website form more information at https://www.mpamag.com/.

