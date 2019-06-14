John Hagelgans Joins Zanthion as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — John Hagelgans has joined Zanthion™ as their new CTO. Zanthion spent over a year looking for a new chief technology officer based in the United States with the integrity and intelligence to help them achieve dominance in the elderly care market.



They engineered a sophisticated gating mechanism for their CTO hire involving logic tests, measurement of their personal investment in elderly care, measuring their proactiveness, determining their willingness to provide value first, and last and most importantly, their integrity and capability. John flew through all gates and is already a valued member of the Zanthion team helping them deliver SMART Living.

“Somebody once said that in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if you don’t have the first, the other two will kill you. John exemplifies integrity and Zanthion is lucky to have gotten all three in a great leader,” says Philip Regenie, CEO, Zanthion.

According to Senior Housing News, “smart” living environments for seniors are a must, and are, without a doubt, the next frontier. Ginna Baik, strategic business development manager for senior care for CDW Healthcare, spoke at the publication’s Los Angeles Summit, stating that 80% of the top 100 senior living providers in the U.S. are considering or actively implementing such measures (*note 1). The revenue of the smart homes market is, in fact, expected to grow to $58.68 billion by 2020, with the increased mandate for senior care solutions being a large part of that growth (*note 2). Integral to these smart home networks will be “wearables” that keep tabs on the vitals and whereabouts of seniors at all times.

John will lead the charge in enhancing the Zanthion suite of data-rich wearables and environmental sensors with AI. John comes to Zanthion from Greenlight Financial Technology where he was a founder and served as CTO and Head of Data and Analytics for 4 and one-half years taking the company from an initial $1M dollar investment to an Amazon partner investment at $27.5M. John’s long history of entrepreneurship in the financial world is an invaluable asset to the data analytics required for sensor analysis and data collection.

About Zanthion:

Zanthion is an AI digital healthcare company specializing in PaaS, the integration of an extensible architecture of sensors, wearable devices, and environmental equipment for group senior living and aging in place—a combination of ridesharing (Uber/Lyft), smart homes, fall detection, and senior care. Zanthion exists to create new and disruptive solutions for seniors and their families to track and detect possible issues and injuries for today’s seniors, using technology to provide a better quality of life for everyone involved.

Zanthion is a pioneer in changing our social environment with future vision, providing solution-based systems that improve the world based on an open source, transparent, crowd-sourced platform and social processes that accurately assess what happened, inform the correct resources, provide resources to the problem efficiently, and keep track of the efficiency of fixing the problem. Zanthion embraces a responsible future.

More information: https://www.zanthion.com/.

Notes:

Mullaney, Tim. “Smart Home Technology Becomes a Must-Have in Senior Living.” Senior Housing News, Senior Housing News, 10 Sept. 2018, https://seniorhousingnews.com/2018/09/10/smart-home-technology-becomes-must-senior-living/. Majumder, Sumit et al. “Smart Homes for Elderly Healthcare—Recent Advances and Research Challenges.” Sensors (Basel, Switzerland) 17.11 (2017): 2496. PMC. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5712846/

