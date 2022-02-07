Tomb, John Moore, age 77, of Troy, Ohio passed away on February 3, 2022.

He was born in 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, and was the son of the late Benjamin Aubrey Tomb, Sr. and Edith Rose Moore Tomb and was lovingly raised by the extended Moore family and the late James and Pauline Salm Bachman of Ulysses, PA., He graduated from Northern Potter High School in 1963 and went on to become a race car driver, a Merchant Marine sailor, a farmer, and a homebuilder in the Miami and Shelby County Ohio communities.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Judith Bryson Tomb, daughters Juline Tomb Bryson, Jessica (Jacob) Torrey Minesinger, sons Jeremy (Sabra) Tomb and John “Matthew” (Jill) Tomb, along with grandchildren Nicholas, Katherine and Isabelle Minesinger, Colette, Brynn, and Aubree Buehler, Wyatt, Henry, and Aria Tomb. John was preceded in death by two nieces and two brothers-in-law about whom he cared very much.

John had the privilege of sharing his life with the best siblings he could have dreamed of: Karen (Bruce) Bachman Bisel, Suzanne (Reid) Bailey, Nancy (Claude) Bachman Seely, Margaret (Russel) Tomb DeVaul Vesper, Rosemary Tomb, Edith (James) Tomb Fedele, Catherine (John) Bachman Godschall Aman. Benjamin, Jr. (Jeanne) Tomb, Paula (David) Bachman-Williams, Sylvia (Keith) Bachman Graver, Mark (Melanie) Bachman, Michael (Marcia) Tomb, and Diana (Jim) Tomb Carter. He deeply valued and enjoyed his nieces and nephews.

He took pride in his greatest achievement which was that of a loving and supportive husband, son, brother, father, and grandfather.

John dearly loved his Moore family aunts, uncles, and cousins. primarily of Hollansburg, Ohio, who had a big role in making him the man he was.

John was particularly known for his loving-kindness, patience, and generosity to all he met (including animals). John will be greatly missed; the world is a little darker without him.

Services for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please thank, respect, and support a health care worker. Donations to Hospice of Miami County would be greatly appreciated. The family is deeply grateful to the staff at SpringMeade Health Center who for three years treated him as they would their own family members.