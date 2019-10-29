NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Naples Agent, John Paul Prebish, lists a remarkable residence offered furnished for $4,245,000. The new benchmark in Floridian luxury living and entertaining beckons with this magnificent, modern masterpiece.



This coastal contemporary and elegant new construction home was artfully constructed by Kaye Lifestyle Homes and boasts of exquisite interiors designed by Michael Biondo, exquisite custom trim, and ceiling detail, wide oak wood, Legno Bastone and tile flooring. This brand-new Olde Naples residence is the epitome of perfection. Famed for being in one of the most sought-after beach neighborhoods in the area, this unmatched new listing delivers a lifestyle of serenity and sophistication that will make you the envy of everyone.

More information on 150 6th St. North, can be found at: https://jprebish.com/listings/150-6th-st-n

Passing through the meticulously maintained front of the home, your journey towards real estate nirvana begins with the bespoke Mahogany wood front door which is adorned with sidelights and a transom. Opening up to reveal a blend of boutique elegance and timeless beauty, you will be instantly drawn to the open plan family and dining room, showcased by a gourmet kitchen. This chef’s dream space, with its custom LEED-certified Maple cabinetry, Thasos Mother of Pearl Marble backsplash and Quartz and Cristallo countertops, is sure to be a family haven. There is also a generous island and eating space, a 48-inch decorative custom hood, Wolf 60-inch Dual Fuel Range, warming drawer and built-in microwave, and an Asko 24-inch Dishwasher with hidden controls. A Miele coffee system and warming drawer, as well as the acclaimed Sub-Zero integrated refrigerator/freezer, and separate wine fridge complete this luxury kitchen.

The 4 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms also evokes lashings of luxuriance style, including a sprawling master suite with three walk-in closets and a plush en-suite with freestanding tub and oversized mother-of-pearl-lined shower.

Indulge in a second-floor master bedroom, complete with a loft and balcony which overlooks the pool and spa, as well as two additional guest bedrooms with a generously sized bathroom. And, expect the outdoors to tempt you also with seamless, integrated living space, ensuring the outdoors is invited in. Gather together with loved ones in the lanai for an unforgettable night of entertaining or curl up in front of the firepit, or the deluxe gas fireplace which draws attention to the soaring ceilings of this alluring alfresco area. Make the most of the Wolf 36-inch built-in BBQ grill, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and quartz countertop space to host the ultimate feast outdoor soiree or relax and unwind with a dip in the picture-perfect pool and hot tub. Fringed by a shell stone pool deck and patio as well as tropical palm trees which sway gently in the Florida breeze, you’ll also be enchanted by the LED-lit waterfall which gives this enviable area a mesmerizing glow after dark.

Other superior features include an additional upstairs living room, an elegant, executive office, elevator shaft (ready for installation of a future elevator) and garage space for three cars, with custom Sapele Mahogany automatic doors and WiFi enabled control. The home is also fitted with a range of high-tech inclusions such as a whole house generator, impact-resistant glass, surround sound, and zoned air conditioning.

Within blocks to the upscale shopping and dining oasis that is Downtown Naples, as well as close to the cultural district of Fifth Avenue South and the Naples Pier – where you can soak up endless sunsets – this truly represents the finest in Florida’s coastal luxury living and entertaining. This rare, turn-key furnished opportunity offers an effortless transition to occupy – all there is to do for this home’s first owner is to enjoy the lavish surrounds from the moment the front door opens.

About John Paul Prebish:

In 40 years of William Raveis Real Estate no individual sales associate produced more, in terms of volume sold, in a single year than John Paul. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. John Paul is the exclusive ‘News Partner Realtor’ for the Naples real estate market, which uniquely differentiates himself as a leader in utilizing his proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using his media connections to get his client’s homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. John Paul is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get his listings mass exposure through this distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology.

Specializing in luxury real estate, he is dedicated to helping his valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering a highly personalized service that is unmatched. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, please visit: https://jprebish.com

