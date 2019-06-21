John Sebesta Joins Zanthion as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — John Sebesta has joined Zanthion™ as their new CFO. John has many years of experience as a financial consultant, owning and operating a business and negotiating difficult international military contracts. His experience is an excellent fit for Zanthion’s current need to satisfy rigorous US compliance requirements and their marketing and sales efforts in Mexico and South America.



John will lead our efforts to define effective strategies for distribution and for capital needs such as loans and investments. He is also in charge of internal corporate compliance and maximizing the effectiveness of our R&D spend. John comes to Zanthion after founding Business Stewardship Partners a small business consulting company and co-founding TBL Tourism an early stage Triple Bottom Line Hospitality Company.

About Zanthion:

Zanthion is an AI digital healthcare company specializing in PaaS, the integration of an extensible architecture of sensors, wearable devices, and environmental equipment for group senior living and aging in place—a combination of ridesharing (Uber/Lyft), smart homes, fall detection, and senior care.

Zanthion exists to create new and disruptive solutions for seniors and their families to track and detect possible issues and injuries for today’s seniors, using technology to provide a better quality of life for everyone involved.

Zanthion is a pioneer in changing our social environment with future vision, providing solution-based systems that improve the world based on an open source, transparent, crowd-sourced platform and social processes that accurately assess what happened, inform the correct resources, provide resources to the problem efficiently, and keep track of the efficiency of fixing the problem. Zanthion embraces a responsible future.

