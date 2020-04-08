LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jordan Etem Networks is dedicated to humanitarian causes and serving communities locally, nationally, and worldwide for rapid transformation. Beyond dedication, Jordan Etem Networks has deep expertise in mindfulness and behavioral sciences, giving communities worldwide access to cutting-edge guidance and personalized insight to build more empowering systems.



What makes Jordan Etem Networks different from other networks is a highly localized strategy that spans every region of the world. Zooming in on communities hit hard by Covid-19, and offering insight and perspective to guide people and organizations forward through turbulent times.

“I know firsthand how hard it is for people, for small businesses, and communities to endure difficult and uncertain times. This is an opportunity to pivot into the new economy, to become more modern, lean, and agile in the marketplace. In order for teams and communities to thrive going forward and ultimately build a bright world for all, it’s going to require more adaptive behavior than ever before to get there collectively,” says Jordan Etem.

Through innovative engagement, neuroleadership, and applied computer science and technology vision, Jordan Etem Networks is paving the way for progress on a personal level and for teams and organizations of all sizes. Because of social distancing, people have to adapt and develop personal focus. Personal focus, and personalization is integral and core to Jordan Etem Networks. Every system has been strained and tested, vulnerabilities have been exposed like never before. Refugees, low-income communities, developing economies, are particularly vulnerable and at risk because of the current public health crisis. Jordan Etem Networks has integrated into communities that need support the most. Through a uniquely non-partisan and compassionate approach, Jordan Etem Networks is raising communities up, driving transformational impact and helping communities recover and emerge stronger than ever before.

Jordan Etem Networks zooms in for personalization, and zooms out for macro-vision with precision and wisdom that cannot be duplicated. Original, cohesive, and on the cutting edge for engagement going forward. Jordan Etem Networks has both breadth and depth. With a presence in cities and countries that need innovative leadership and more adaptive systems the most right now, Jordan Etem Networks is responsive and attune to what is happening on the frontlines in the communities that need support the most.

Through collective intelligence and worldwide collaboration, Jordan Etem Networks is raising the level of understanding of science and technology so people can move forward with enduring and sustainable strategies.

Jordan Etem Networks is global, expansive and integrated, with a transformative presence in 23 regions and cities, and a highly-connected network that weaves together community-centric and innovative resources for sustainable and long-term progress. Jordan Etem Networks enhances global collaboration and stronger team cohesion for more inclusion, continuous improvement, and rapid growth. Jordan Etem is bolstering systems for a brighter future with incredible partners that are bringing the market forward in a mindful, humane and principled way. Connect with Jordan Etem on Twitter.

“The more inclusive a community is, the more comfortable people are contributing, the more empowering a culture becomes,” adds Jordan Etem.

