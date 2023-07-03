Warm Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great concerts in July throughout Miami County.

The Wet Bandits- July 4 @ 7:30pm

Treasure Island, Troy

Celebrate the 4th of July with the Wet Bandits at Treasure Island in Troy. Enjoy a night of 90s party hits, food trucks, and end of the night fireworks.

Old Mason Winery, West Milton



Enjoy live music, grape stomping, cornhole, scavenger hunt, and more at Old Mason Winery’s 10th anniversary party! Musician line-up coming soon, follow Old Mason Winery’s facebook for more information.

Fridays On Prouty Concerts-

Prouty Plaza, Downtown Troy

-Mike Wade and the Nasty Natti Brass Band- July 14 @ 7:30pm

-Amber Hargett- July 21 @ 7:30pm

-Chloe and the Steel Springs- July 28 @ 7:30

Twenty One Barrels Music In The Vines-

Twenty One Barrels, Bradford

– Noah Back – July 8

– Steven “Crash” Worley – July 15

– Full Moon – July 22

Lucky LemonadeConcert Series-

Hayner Cultural Center Courtyard, Troy

-Bootleg Blues Band- July 11 @ 7:30pm

-Tyler Cochran Trio- July 18 @ 7:30pm

-Brandon Coleman Trio- July 25 @ 7:30pm

Old Mason 10 Year Anniversary Party- July 29 @ 3:00pm

