July Music in the Streets

Summer nights are made better with live music! Be sure to check out these great concerts in July throughout Miami County.

Dog of Society- July 4th

Celebrate Independence Day with an incredible ride through one of the most epic rock catalogs of the 1970s. This show is presented by The Troy Foundation, the City of Troy, and the Troy Rotary Club. Dogs of Society spot-on ROCKS classic ‘70s ELTON JOHN in ALL-LIVE rock concert experience ft. hits Bennie, Tiny Dancer & Croc Rock to deeper cuts like Funeral, Madman, Alice & more. Food trucks will begin selling food at Treasure Island Park starting at 6:30 p.m., and the annual fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m. Bring a chair and enjoy this amazing concert at Treasure Island Park!

Ryan Munday Band- July 12th

Fridays on Prouty concert series is hosting the Ryan Mundy Band on July 12 at 7:30 pm. Ryan is an Ohio-original and a rising force in the Ohio country music scenewith what he calls “rockin’ country music.” His style combines country threads of sweet soulful life-longing lyrics with red-hot-rock edges to make a modern country sound. This is a free concert, bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream in Downtown Troy and enjoy!

Noah Wotherspoon Band-July 19th

The Noah Wotherspoon Band will include Noah Wotherspoon, guitar; Tom Rastikis, bass; Brian Aylor, drums; Da’Rosa Richardson, keyboards; Danny Manning, alto sax; Eric Wurzelbacher, tenor sax and Charlie Ferrara on trumpet. The band will be performing on July 19 at 7:30 pm for the Fridays on Prouty music series in lovely Downtown Troy. Be sure to bring a lawn chair and your best friend to this free concert series. This is a free concert, bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream in Downtown Troy and enjoy!

Looking for more live music?? Twenty One Barrels, Old Mason, The Mayflower, and others all have regular concerts and live music throughout the summer. For more events click HERE.

