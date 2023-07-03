Warm Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great concerts in July throughout Miami County.
The Wet Bandits- July 4 @ 7:30pm
Treasure Island, Troy
Celebrate the 4th of July with the Wet Bandits at Treasure Island in Troy. Enjoy a night of 90s party hits, food trucks, and end of the night fireworks.
Just Grape Fun-July 29 @ 3:00pm
Old Mason Winery, West Milton
Enjoy live music, grape stomping, cornhole, scavenger hunt, and more at Old Mason Winery’s 10th anniversary party! Musician line-up coming soon, follow Old Mason Winery’s facebook for more information.
Fridays On Prouty Concerts-
Prouty Plaza, Downtown Troy
-Mike Wade and the Nasty Natti Brass Band- July 14 @ 7:30pm
-Amber Hargett- July 21 @ 7:30pm
-Chloe and the Steel Springs- July 28 @ 7:30
Twenty One Barrels Music In The Vines-
Twenty One Barrels, Bradford
– Steven “Crash” Worley – July 15
Lucky LemonadeConcert Series-
Hayner Cultural Center Courtyard, Troy
-Bootleg Blues Band- July 11 @ 7:30pm
-Tyler Cochran Trio- July 18 @ 7:30pm
-Brandon Coleman Trio- July 25 @ 7:30pm
Old Mason 10 Year Anniversary Party- July 29 @ 3:00pm
Click here for more activities and information throughout Miami County.
