Warm Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great concerts in July throughout Miami County.

The Wet Bandits- July 4 @ 7:30pm

Treasure Island, Troy

Celebrate the 4th of July with the Wet Bandits at Treasure Island in Troy. Enjoy a night of 90s party hits, food trucks, and end of the night fireworks.

Just Grape Fun-July 29 @ 3:00pm

Old Mason Winery, West Milton



Enjoy live music, grape stomping, cornhole, scavenger hunt, and more at Old Mason Winery’s 10th anniversary party! Musician line-up coming soon, follow Old Mason Winery’s facebook for more information.

Fridays On Prouty Concerts-

Prouty Plaza, Downtown Troy

-Mike Wade and the Nasty Natti Brass Band- July 14 @ 7:30pm

-Amber Hargett- July 21 @ 7:30pm

-Chloe and the Steel Springs- July 28 @ 7:30

Twenty One Barrels Music In The Vines-

Twenty One Barrels, Bradford

– Noah Back – July 8

– Steven “Crash” Worley – July 15

– Full Moon – July 22

Lucky LemonadeConcert Series-

Hayner Cultural Center Courtyard, Troy

-Bootleg Blues Band- July 11 @ 7:30pm

-Tyler Cochran Trio- July 18 @ 7:30pm

-Brandon Coleman Trio- July 25 @ 7:30pm

Old Mason 10 Year Anniversary Party- July 29 @ 3:00pm

Click here for more activities and information throughout Miami County.

