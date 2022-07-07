Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great concerts in July throughout Miami County.

Michelle Robinson Band, Prouty Plaza, Troy-

July 8th @ 7:30pm

Recently nominated Cincinnati’s Country Band of the year, the Michelle Robinson Band plays everything from country to rock, pop, and originals. They have enjoyed playing casinos festivals and events across Ohio and have opened for a number of national acts such as Scotty McCreery, Maddie & Tae, Colt Ford, Uncle Kracker, Loretta Lynn, JoeDee Messina and Kentucky Headhunters.

Tyler Cochran Trio, Hayner Cultural Center, Troy-

July 12th @ 7:30pm

This Dayton musician and his exceptional band perform what they describe as “the soul of the blues, the mentality of jazz, and the attitude of rock.” They perform some favorite covers as well as several originals. This event is also part of the Lucky Lemonade Concert series, a four-Tuesday series hosted by Hayner Cultural Center in their stone courtyard.

Amber Hargett and the Who’s Who, Prouty Plaza, Troy-

July 15th @ 7:30pm

Amber Hargett is a dynamic regional musician whose folk and lyric style is well seasoned and perfectly tuned to the midwest. Come enjoy Amber as well as her “Who’s Who” of local string, percussion, and piano musicians at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy.

Cory Breth, The June, Troy–

July 16th @ 8am-5pm

Join the June for an intimate concert full of coffee, community, and much more! Enjoy music from local musicians Cory Breth and opener Baylor Griffin in Troy’s newest event venue. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door.

Sax B and MWB, Hayner Cultural Center, Troy-

July 19th @ 7:30pm

Sax B is a gifted saxophonist from Toledo. He will be bringing guitar, keys, and drums for smooth jazz, a mixture of the great chemistry and musicians that have influenced them. This event is also part of the Lucky Lemonade Concert series, a four Tuesday series hosted by Hayner Cultural Center in their stone courtyard.

MojoFlo, Prouty Plaza, Troy-

July 22nd @ 7:30pm

The MoJoFlo party band call themselves neo-funk, blending soul and a brassy R&B with tremendously bright vocal strength. They promise to bring downtown Troy a high-energy show of infectious rhythms and catchy lyrics.

The Wingwalkers, Hayner Cultural Center, Troy-

July 26th @ 7:30pm

This event is also part of the Lucky Lemonade Concert series, a four Tuesday series hosted by Hayner Cultural Center in their stone courtyard.

Bova, Prouty Plaza, Troy-

July 29th @ 7:30pm

Giana Allen, lead vocalist, will be covering a wide variety of artists from Adele to Amy Winehouse to Gabby Barrett as well as John Mayer, Fleetwood Mac, Carrie Underwood, and more! Come to downtown Troy and enjoy some of your favorite songs from the last seven decades.

Along with these great concerts, enjoy weekly live music on the Miami County Courthouse Plaza.

