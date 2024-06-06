Summer nights are made better with live music! Be sure to check out these great concerts in June throughout Miami County.

Canal Music Fest- June 8th

Come to Tipp City Saturday June 8th from 5pm-9pm For the Canal Music Fest! Enjoy music from Michael Williams, finalist from The Voice and American Idol, and Draw The Line: An Aerosmith Tribute. The fest is free and open to the public at City Park.

Rooftop Beatles Tribute by Come Together- June 8th

This summer The Troy Foundation is teaming up with the City of Troy, Ohio Government to bring an awesome performance to downtown Troy. Join us on June 8 on Prouty Plaza for a rooftop Beatles Tribute by Come Together Tribute! The band will begin their performance atop The Mayflower by A.M. Scott Distillery at 7 PM.

Cleveland Keys- June 21st

Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos will kick-off the 2024 Fridays on Prouty season. This unique act began in the imagination of owner Greg Coffey during his days as a professional musician playing with great Nashville musicians such as Jaime Lynn Spears, Madonna Nash and Cody Purvis. This free concert begins at 7:30pm.

Rock Piqua!- June 22nd

Downtown Piqua will be transformed for a day of community and music, with several bands playing including The Bucket List Players 1pm – 2:30pm, The Kid & The Riff Raff 3pm – 4:30pm, Tyler Cochran Trio 5pm – 6:30pm, and Jamie Suttle 7pm – 10pm. Don’t forget, delicious food will be all over, with featured food truck and local restaurants open for you to enjoy.

Dulahan- June 28th

Dulahan is back for Troy’s Fridays on Prouty Concert series! This Celtic-American band pays homage to traditional Celtic harmonies, instrumentation and language styles. They write much of what they perform with great love and respect for the genre and style of traditional Celtic folk music.

Twenty One Barrels, Old Mason, The Mayflower, and others also have regular concerts throughout the summer. For more events click HERE.

The post June 2024 Music in The Streets appeared first on Home Grown Great.