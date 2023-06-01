Summer is here! Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great concerts in June throughout Miami County.

FiftyFest – June 8 @ 3:00pm

Edison State, Piqua

This free event is the kickoff of Edison State Community College’s 50th anniversary. Enjoy live music from Noah Back, Shannon Clark & The Sugar, Innovation Quintet, and Stranger, food trucks, and more!

Canal Music Fest – June 10 @ 5:00pm

City Park, Tipp City

Enjoy music, food trucks, beer, and more at Canal Music Fest in Tipp City. This year Shot Thru The Heart: The Bon Jovi Experience, will be performing with special guest Stranger. Grab a lawn chair and come enjoy this annual free concert along with food trucks, beer, and more.

Rock Piqua – June 17 @ 3:00pm

Downtown Piqua

This all day music festival in Downtown Piqua will feature bands including Queen City Allstars, Blue Leaf’s Band, Marielle Kraft, and Brother Believe Me. Along with the great music, check out the Rock N Roll Car Show, food trucks, and more!

Ethan Timm – June 24 @ 7:00pm

Chaffee’s Brewhouse, Tipp City

Gather at Chaffee’s Brewhouse in Downtown Tipp City for an evening with Ethan Timm, a local musician born and raise in Ohio.

Freebird – June 24 @ 7:30pm

Treasure Island Park, Troy

Freebird is “America’s premiere Lynyrd Skynard tribute band”. Grab your lawn chair and enjoy hits from Rock legends.

Dulahan – June 30 @ 7:30pm

Prouty Plaza, Troy

This Celtic-American band pays homage to traditional Celtic harmonies, instrumentations, and language styles. Come listen to these traditional tunes Friday June 30th as they kick off the Fridays on Prouty concert series.

