Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great concerts in June throughout Miami County.

Canal Music Fest, City Park, Tipp City–

Saturday, June 11th@ 5:30pm

This Tipp City annual day of concerts is open to the public and free. 2022’s line up includes Zach Nelson, Redman-Haas Band, Seconds 2 Surrender, and Stranger.

Blue Wisp Big Band, Prouty Plaza, Troy-

Friday, June 17th @ 7:30pm

Presented by Troy Hayner and Troy Main Street, this legendary 16 piece American Jazz ensemble takes inspiration from the Blue Wisp Jazz club where they often performed. The powerful, big, smooth, sound promises to fill the square with the great jazz music.

Rock Piqua!, Downtown Piqua–

Saturday, June 18th @ 3:00pm

Downtown Piqua comes alive with music, food and fun! Throughout the day enjoy live music and multiple food trucks in downtown. Local musicians and cover bands will perform throughout the day providing great music for attendees. This event is a collaboration between Mainstreet Piqua, the Piqua Arts Council, and Positively Promoting Piqua.

Naked Karate Girls, Cherry Street Lot, Troy–

Wednesday, June 22nd, @7:30pm

Spend the evening with Naked Karate Girls, a Cincinnati-based band known for their party cover songs, choreography, props and crowd interaction. Local Food trucks and Moeller Brew Barn will be selling food and drinks on site. This concert is in conjunction with the City of Troy and GOBA.

The Menus, Prouty Plaza, Troy–

Thursday, June 23rd @ 7:30pm

Join Troy Main Street for a free concert on Prouty Plaza featuring The Menus! This concert is in conjunction with GOBA but is open to both riders and the public. Enjoy a night of great music and enjoy all downtown Troy has to offer, including the DORA.

Parrots of the Caribbean, Treasure Island, Troy–

Friday, June 24th @ 7:30pm

Come to Treasure Islands Amphitheatre for “America’s # Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band”. This city-presented concert is in conjunction with GOBA and is open to both riders and the public. Local food trucks will be on-site and alcohol will be available for purchase.

Army Band Concert, Downtown Troy, Troy-

Monday, June 27th @ 7:00pm

At 7:00 p.m. on June 27, the 122nd Army Band – The Band of The Ohio National Guard will play at Treasure Island Park, 409 N Elm St. The public is welcome to attend and enjoy “Rock in the USA” by this outstanding group.

For more events happening around Miami County check out www.homegrowngreat.com/events/

