If you’ve looked in the mirror and noticed that your skin has started to lose some of its firmness around your cheeks, you may have wondered what to do about this issue. While there are many ways to make your face appear younger, you may require extra assistance to deal with the signs of aging. Fortunately, Juvederm presents a solution that will help eliminate fine lines and wrinkles to turn back the clock. But what is Juvederm Voluma, and how does it work? Read on to learn more.

What is Juvederm Voluma?

You may have heard Juvederm more commonly referred to as a “filler”. It is a family of dermal treatment gels that help improve facial contours by lifting and sculpting sagging skin, filling in fine lines, and restoring firmness. Juvederm gels have a smoother consistency than many other similar products that are more granular.

Juvederm Voluma is a high-quality, FDA-approved filler designed to add more firmness to the mid-face area. It is injected just beneath the skin’s surface to volumize your cheeks and minimize nasolabial folds, which are the lines that run from the sides of your nose to the corners of your lips.

How Do Juvederm Products Work?

Juvederm products contain hyaluronic acid, a compound that naturally occurs within the body. This molecule plays a large role in stimulating collagen production, a key compound in the extracellular matrix that holds the body’s tissues together. Hyaluronic acid also helps your skin attract and retain moisture, keeping it plump and supple.

As your skin ages, the production of both hyaluronic acid and collagen decreases, leading to a loss of elasticity and firmness. By increasing collagen levels, Juvederm products help prevent or reduce fine lines and wrinkles, filling them in to provide structure and give you younger-looking skin.

Juvederm Voluma is produced using Vycross cross-linking technology designed to allow it to move more fluidly with your facial expressions for a more natural look. In addition, Voluma has the most density of any Vycross-engineered filler, which makes it perfect for lifting sagging skin and sculpting the more hollow areas that can develop around your cheeks.

The Juvederm Voluma Process

Before treatment, you should speak to your doctor about your cosmetic goals and any expectations you may have. Because Juvederm injections are minimally invasive, they only require a small amount of preparation beforehand. They can also be performed on the same day as the initial consultation.

Try to avoid blood-thinning medications like aspirin, ibuprofen, or St. John’s Wort, drinking alcohol, and smoking in the weeks leading up to treatment to reduce the chance of bruising. You should also inform your doctor of your medical history, including any allergies or sensitivities that may act as contraindications to treatment.

During the process, a nurse or doctor will indicate the targeted areas with a heavy pen or marker. Then, the doctor makes the necessary injections, massaging the area after each one to ensure an even distribution of gel. In general, the procedure takes between 15 minutes and an hour, depending on the areas being treated.

Juvederm Voluma injections also contain a small amount of lidocaine, significantly reducing the level of pain or discomfort you may experience during treatment.

What to Expect Following Treatment

Juvederm Voluma treatments produce immediate results with firmer, fuller skin and more volume in your cheeks and jaw. For the first 24 hours after treatment, you should do your best to avoid:

Any strenuous physical activity, including vigorous exercise

Intense heat or sun exposure

Smoking or drinking alcoholic beverages

Thanks to the high quality of Voluma treatments, results can last up to two years before you require any further treatments.

Consider Juvederm Treatment to Rejuvenate your Skin

Of the injectable fillers that help fight signs of aging, Juvederm Voluma is one of the highest-quality treatments you could choose. You get quick results, it lasts longer than other injectable options, and there’s a lower chance of allergic reaction because hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring compound.

If you’re looking for more information on Juvederm Voluma treatments, or you wish to schedule an appointment with a trained professional, Dr. Apesos can assist you. Check out our blog to learn more about our services, and get in touch with us to schedule a consultation.

