WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Partners, a leading boutique executive search and talent advisory firm, today announced Nicholas DeMedio (“Nick”) has joined the firm as a Principal. With more than 20 years of Executive Search, Talent Management and Human Resources experience, Nick comes from a regional Human Resources consulting firm where he oversaw the financial services executive search practice.



In this role, Nick led a number of Chief Executive Officer and C-Level searches, working directly with Boards of Directors and Executive Management teams in all facets of senior level recruiting, executive compensation and talent consulting.

Nick previously served as a senior executive at Royal Bank America, a publicly traded community bank based in suburban Philadelphia. In this key leadership role, Nick managed both strategic and hands-on initiatives of the human resources department, including executive recruiting, the design and administration of the executive and staff compensation infrastructure, management of various employee benefit programs, executive on-boarding, talent management and succession planning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the Kaplan Partners team,” said Alan J. Kaplan, founder and CEO of Kaplan Partners. “His experience lends itself well to the firm’s high standards for advising CEOs and boards on leadership succession, corporate governance, talent management, and enhancing diversity. Nick’s combination of experiences as both a trusted advisor and human resources leader will significantly benefit our clients.”

Nick holds a Bachelor of Business of Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Management from Temple University, as well as the Senior Professional of Human Resources (“SPHR”) certification from the Society of Human Resources Management.

ABOUT KAPLAN PARTNERS

For 25 years, Kaplan Partners has served as strategic human capital advisors specializing in Executive Search, Board Advisory Services, and Management Assessment and Succession Planning for the nation’s leading institutions, including: regional and community banks, asset management firms, private equity and venture capital firms, FinTech firms, mortgage and insurance companies, credit unions, technology companies and high growth organizations. Kaplan Partners employs a holistic approach and proven methodology to find the best solutions in support of evolving client leadership needs.

The firm works directly with CEOs, boards, and investors to identify and evaluate leadership potential, leveraging best practices in corporate governance and succession management to ensure its clients’ continued success in today’s demanding markets.

Learn more at: https://kaplanpartners.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0124s2p-DeMedio-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Kaplan Partners

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/kaplan-partners-announces-nicholas-demedio-as-principal/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.