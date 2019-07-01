Kathleen Floryan Joins eXp Realty – focusing on Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and Surrounding Communities

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kathleen Floryan announced today that she has joined eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America, and the first and only real estate brokerage in all 50 U.S. states.



Floryan focuses on Ponte Vedra Beach and surrounding communities and has 13 years of experience in residential sales. Her credentials include MD Agent Certified, New Home Construction Certified, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Expert, Resort and Second Home Certification, Short Sale and Bank Owned Property Certified, and Transnational Referral Certification.

A consistent Top Producer, Kathleen’s volume of closed sales for the past 12 months has put her in the Top 10% of all real estate agents in the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. She was ranked #20 in the 2018 Jacksonville Business Journal for Real Estate Agents.

Kathleen was formerly with Ponte Vedra Club Realty for the past 6 years and had a wonderful career with that organization.

“I keep my eye on the market, market trends and opportunities for myself and for my customers benefit. I knew when I saw the model of eXp Realty and what it has to offer my business, I had to decide and take a leap into the cloud. After all, I met my husband on the internet!” said Floryan.

eXp Realty is the first cloud-based real estate brokerage and provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its fully-immersive, cloud campus environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a public company subsidiary, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Read more about Kathleen and her real estate services on her website: https://www.kathleenfloryan.com/

Kathleen Floryan is an independent contractor of eXp Realty and this is not an official release of eXp Realty, its parent eXp World Holdings, Inc. or any related subsidiary.

You can reach Kathleen Floryan at 904-687-5146 between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., email: kathleen.floryan@exprealty.com

