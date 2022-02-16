Pickrel, Schaeffer & Ebeling Co., LPA is proud to announce that Katie Wahl is the newest partner at PSE. Katie’s practice focuses on business and corporate law, including business succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, and non-profit entities.

Prior to transitioning her practice to corporate law, Katie served as a complex business litigator for ten years. This background provides Katie with a unique perspective in

advising her corporate clients on contracts and other agreements.

Katie serves in the Ohio State Bar Association’s Council of Delegates, which the Bar

Association uses to vet proposals before they are adopted as legislative priorities. Katie

also is active in the community and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Dayton

Performing Arts Alliance, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, and Housing Opportunities for People, Inc.

Katie is a 2003 honors graduate of the Notre Dame Law School. She also earned a Master

of Arts in Economics from the University of Notre Dame and was the first in the school’s

history to combine the two curricula into one program. Katie practices in our Downtown

Dayton and Troy offices. She can be reached at kwahl@pselaw.com or 937.223.1130.

Pickrel, Schaeffer & Ebeling was established in 1915 and has been serving clients for over

100 years. For more information about PSE, please visit www.pselaw.com.