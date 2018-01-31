Kelly Ford Receives DealerRater’s 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award

EMMAUS, Pa., Jan. 31, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kelly Ford has been awarded a 2018 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews. DealerRater, the world’s leading car dealer review website, created the Consumer Satisfaction Award program to let online car shoppers instantly spot dealers that provide high-quality customer service.



In Emmaus and Easton, Pa., Kelly Auto Group does not only showcase sought-after vehicle options, but unmatched service and parts as well. Our on-site Service Centers are occupied by factory trained professionals that take on every appointment with the same dedication and precision. Whether you need a routine oil change or a complex transmission repair, our technicians are the ideal choice to address your automotive needs. Scheduling service, requesting parts, and staying up to date on specials is fast and simple through our online portals.

Consumer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10 percent of U.S. new-car dealers based on their PowerScore , as well as top independent and Canadian dealerships that receive at least 25 annual reviews and maintain an average PowerScore rating of 4.0 out of 5.0.

The PowerScore is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2017 calendar year.

“We’d like to congratulate Kelly Ford and all of our Consumer Satisfaction Award winners,” said DealerRater General Manager, Jamie Oldershaw. “DealerRater’s extensive review database allows shoppers to identify dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it’s clear that Kelly Ford stands out amongst its peers in the U.S.”

Kelly Ford has achieved consistently high scores on the DealerRater website, placing it among the top dealerships nationwide. Online shoppers visiting Kelly Ford’s dealer page will find a “2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner” badge on their profile to instantly recognize it as a high-quality dealership.

DealerRater features more than four million dealer reviews, and has a reachable audience of more than 32 million car shoppers each month. “Our awards program was more competitive than ever this past year, with thousands of dealers across the U.S. and Canada competing to win our coveted Dealer of the Year award,” says Oldershaw. “The Consumer Satisfaction Award is one way for today’s shoppers to instantly recognize quality customer service regardless of brand or region.”

About DealerRater:

Founded in 2002, DealerRater, a Cars.com Company, is the world’s leading car dealer review website that connects consumers with the right person at the right dealership. The site offers more than 4 million sales and service reviews across 42,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 6,000 Certified Dealers. DealerRater content has a reachable audience of more than 32 million consumers across the web each month. By offering a product suite that allows qualified dealerships to manage their reputations and achieve higher SEO rankings, DealerRater supports new customer connections by growing online presence.

