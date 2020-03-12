DENVER, Colo., March 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nationally recognized sales and marketing leader Kendra Lee, president and CEO of KLA Group Inc., Centennial, has been selected to be a featured speaker at OutBound, the “biggest, baddest” conference in the sales profession. The conference, focused exclusively on sales prospecting, pipeline and productivity, will be in Atlanta May 5-8. More than 1,200 attendees from around the world are expected to attend.



Lee, a prospect attraction authority, sales expert, speaker and author, was chosen by OutBound to present after a rigorous selection process of podcasts, interviews and webinars. She will speak to the conference attendees about Email Sales Prospecting: Proven Strategies to Break the Delete Barrier.

“Inboxes are cluttered with promotions, updates and, honestly, a lot of spam,” says Lee. “You need your messages to pop if you want to catch a prospect’s attention.”

Learn the strategies you need to break the email delete barrier during Lee’s session at OutBound. Area sales professionals are invited to attend the OutBound conference and register with the code “Kendra100” to save $100. Registration information can be found here: https://outboundconference.com/

OutBound attracts more than 1,200 global attendees who are looking to reach higher, upskill, recharge and gain a decisive competitive advantage. Lee joins a powerful lineup of speakers featuring influential authors and thought leaders.

Lee is the author of two award-winning books, “The Sales Magnet” and “Selling Against the Goal.” Lee’s passion is new business revenue generation: in gaining new clients through sales prospecting and lead generation, in growing existing client accounts, market expansion, competitive differentiation and value creation. She is a frequent speaker at conferences, national sales meetings, and association and industry events across the United States.

About KLA Group Inc.:

KLA Group Inc. is a sales and marketing agency located in the Denver, Colorado, area with clients located across the globe. Since its inception in 1995, KLA Group has worked with companies in the IT high tech, telecommunications and other business-to-business industries. The organization helps clients generate more revenue by leveraging its expertise in lead generation, sales prospecting, and sales and marketing hiring and onboarding. For more information, please visit KLA’s website, https://www.klagroup.com/ – or call 303-741-6636.

