Keto and Co Launches Wholesale Program at Fancy Food Show

BOSTON, Mass., June 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Keto and Co, maker of the #1 best-selling brownie mix on Amazon, announces the launch of its grocery wholesale program. With this expansion, Keto and Co will bring its popular line of delicious, delightfully low-carb foods right to the grocery store shelf.



“We’ve been very successful at selling online, directly to consumers,” says Keto and Co CEO, Ted Tieken. “But most food today is still purchased at the grocery store. Our new wholesale program will bring our expanding line of keto products to where people are looking for them.”

Since 2014, Keto and Co has been the premier producer of foods for the low carb, ketogenic lifestyle. While the keto diet offers life changing results, adherence can be hard and requires forgoing many conveniences and pleasures. Keto and Co’s mission is to make keto easy and delicious with delightfully low-carb foods that replace what people miss.

The Keto and Co product line includes fudge brownie mix, pancake and waffle mix, Truly Zero liquid sweeteners, flatbread, hot breakfast cereal, and more. In addition to being ultra-low carb, Keto and Co products are gluten-free, no sugar added, and naturally sweetened.



“Consumers are passionate about our products,” says Tieken. “Our brownies became the best-selling mix on Amazon just three months after they launched. Given our rapid online growth, expanding into wholesale makes sense. The move into grocery lets us bring our products to even more consumers who are looking for a way to get carbs and sugar out of their diet without sacrificing flavor or convenience.”

The Keto and Co wholesale store debuts June 23, 2019 at the Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center in New York City. Find Keto and Co at Booth #6240 (in the Massachusetts Pavilion).

To learn more or place an order, please visit https://wholesale.ketoand.co. Free shipping on orders over $500.

