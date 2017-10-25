Keystone Homes Pledges $100,000 Towards the Construction of New Tipp City Stadium

October 20, 2017, Tipp City, Ohio – The Tipp Pride Association Board of Directors announced today that the organization has received a $100,000 sponsorship from Keystone Homes of Troy, Ohio for the construction of Tipp City’s new community stadium. The generous gift will lead ongoing fundraising to support stadium construction.

Mashell Stith, president of TPA shared, “We are so thrilled about this sponsorship from Tony and Katy Scott and Keystone Homes. He has been so very involved in improving our community. Tony’s been a vital part of the home builder and remodeling community, as well as a stand-out supporter of everything Tipp City.”

The new Tipp City stadium will be constructed at the location of the current stadium within City Park. Replacement of the field, stands, buildings and scoreboard are estimated to cost approximately 5.6 million dollars. Tipp Pride Association is seeking private funding for this project.

“We are extremely grateful, humbled and honored by Keystone Homes’ generous gift for the new football stadium,” said J.D. Foust, Athletic Director for Tipp City Schools. “They understand the importance of Tipp City’s athletic and academic programs, but also how much a safe and beautiful stadium will mean to our community. I believe that the vision shown by community leaders such as Tony and Katy Scott from Keystone Homes and our school administration and board leadership will ensure continued success for all of our athletic and community programs well into the future.”

Tony Scott, President of Keystone Homes shared, “The team here at Keystone Homes believes it is important to help support organizations and institutions that play a significant role in enhancing the quality of life for the youth in our communities,” Scott continued,” Tipp City is a beautiful town where residents care about raising their youth to be intelligent, responsible, and respectful citizens. We love Tipp City and are glad to be a part of this great undertaking.”

Tipp Pride Association intends to highlight significant donors and sponsors at each home football game this season. “There is no better place to provide recognition to donors than at the very same venue we are working to provide upgrades”, states Scott George, vice-president of TPA.

The new stadium will increase available seating for home, visitor, and band to 3,500.

With a successful fundraising campaign, the stadium project could begin construction at the end of the 2017 football season.

ABOUT KEYSTONE HOMES

Keystone Homes is a leader in Miami County for providing quality construction services at an affordable price. Keystone is a diverse construction company, capable of building new construction, renewing existing structures, and remodeling areas within a home. Keystone Homes has the expertise of building over 400 homes while cultivating a rapport with each customer that continues even years after the construction is complete.

With each home built, renewed or remodeled, Keystone Homes uses quality products while keeping costs affordable for the homeowner. Find out more about Keystone Homes at http://KeystoneHomesinTroy.com

ABOUT TIPP PRIDE ASSOCIATION

Tipp Pride Association is committed to building a community stadium that supports our schools and is a source of pride for all of Tipp City. Our Mission is to raise private funds to build a new stadium for the community by the community. For more information, please visit www.tipppride.com.