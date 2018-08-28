Kick-Off Festival for DFW Free Day of Yoga – Dallas, Texas, September 1, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Non-Profit Mission: DFW Free Day of Yoga’s mission is expand and enhance the practice of yoga, building a greater sense of community in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Don’t let the name fool you — it’s not just one day of FREE Yoga — it’s a weekend!



The 12th Annual DFW Free Day of Yoga begins with the Kick-Off Festival in Farmer’s Market featuring the LARGEST COMMUNITY CLASS IN DFW opening the festival at 9 a.m. Register online!

Come explore and participate — with so much happening you will want to stay all day:

Community Yoga Class at 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

12 Mini-Classes some of the most experienced and insightful teachers in DFW

A variety of yoga styles from Ashtanga, Yin and Acro to Yoga for Kids

Meditations including crystal singing bowls for healing

DJ Noor will be spinning her unique style of melodic ancient harmonies for all to enjoy

Vendors with collections of art, jewelry, yoga attire, oils, one of kind items and much more!

Contests and games all day

Giveaways & Goodie Bags

Shop the Shed and The Market for organic produce and edibles

Eat at the best restaurants in the Metroplex with the freshest and healthiest foods

Visit the Grand Opening of the Urban Farmhouse Home Décor store.

The Yoga Teachers for the Kick-Off Festival’s LARGEST COMMUNITY CLASS IN DFW include some of most sought after yoga teachers with a wide range of styles and techniques including: Kurt Johnsen founder of American Power Yoga, Lisa Ware owner of Yoga 4 Love, Ricky Tran founder of Ricky Tran Yoga, Amy Johnson owner of Eastside Karmany and co-owner of Twist Power Yoga, Kirsten Joy-Burch owner of Living Yoga Dallas and founder of PraniLife, Nicole Shaw from Reefpoint Yoga and “AJ” Amy Jo Crowell owner of Dallas Yoga Magazine and co-founder Cosmic Yogi Festivals. The Community Class is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The weekend continues with Free Day of Yoga FORT WORTH COMMUNITY CLASS on Sunday, September 2. Held from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at The Kimbell Art Museum Lawn with 9 of Fort Worth’s amazing teachers.

The OFFICIAL FREE DAY OF YOGA is on Monday, September 4, 2018. Yoga Centers throughout the Metroplex will be offering FREE yoga classes from sunrise to sunset.

Learn more at: http://dfwfreedayofyoga.com.

Video from 2017 Event – official (YouTube): https://youtu.be/faWOLN6ao6k

