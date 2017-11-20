Kids learn about energy efficiency at North Middle School

By Sam Shriver of Lima News – [email protected]

LIMA — Energy exists all around us. It exists in many forms and can be generated in many different ways.

On Friday, students at Lima North Middle School learned how to create electricity through a generator on a bicycle.

“We had the privilege of providing an energy bike for Lima City Schools. This past June four middle school girls from Lima participated in a workshop with the Ohio Energy Project. They learned the nuts and bolts of w the ring. They started with stripping wire and reading wiring schematics. They wired the entire control board. They learned about energy efficiency and they came back to Lima schools to share that information,” said Nancy Glasgow, energy education manager for Energy Optimizers USA.

