BRIELLE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kokes Properties welcomes two new executives to the full-service real estate organization led by founder and third-generation developer Michael J. Kokes. Matthew Stephens has been named Vice President of Development and Paul Kavka is Project Manager. Stephens and Kavka will be shaping Kokes Properties’ entitlement and construction projects.



PHOTO CAPTION: Paul Kavka (left) and Matt Stephens (right) bring superior entitlements and construction management expertise to Kokes Properties.

“Bringing Matt and Paul on board bolsters our team’s entitlements and project management,” says Michael J. Kokes. “Their years of solid expertise, reputations and industry contacts strengthen Kokes Properties’ real estate development mission as the size and scope of our projects increase,” he adds.

Matt Stephens’ experience spans more than 15 years. The past five years, he served as Senior Project Manager at Toll Brothers overseeing construction, sales and marketing of Toll communities; including the largest Toll community built in New Jersey. During that period, he earned a Master of Engineering degree from University of Alabama at Birmingham. Stephens also spent 10 years building custom homes at the Jersey Shore.

Paul Kavka is a licensed Professional Engineer in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He brings to Kokes Properties years of experience overseeing project design, permitting, approvals and construction coordination. His tenure in the industry has focused on site planning, civil engineering design, project management, and construction. Kavka spent years with design firms including DW Smith Associates, Paulus, Sokolowski & Sartor, and was a partner in Gladstone Design, Inc. He graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Discover more about Kokes Properties and their portfolio of projects at https://kokesproperties.com.

About Kokes Properties

Kokes Properties turns untapped land potential into thriving real estate assets by prioritizing the impact and longevity of its developments. Michael J. Kokes is a third-generation real estate developer who aims to meet new market demands while honoring the principles and reputation established by his grandfather and father. Kokes Properties’ purpose and success are aligned with its customers, trade and business partners, staff and government officials. To learn more, visit https://www.kokesproperties.com/.

