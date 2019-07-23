Lang Capital Group Presents an Exquisite Dinner Cruise on The Odyssey Lake Michigan with IMAG

CHICAGO, Ill., July 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Lang Capital Group announces the International Multicultural Awards Gala (I.M.A.G) on August 9, 2019. The Gala will raise funds for IMAG of Greater Chicago’s programs to build and repair hope, families, and resources in the greater Chicago communities.



The IMAG celebration is their one and only fundraising event for the year and will include a special collaborative service project with nonprofits, a VIP reception with participants and fellow VIP’s, a gourmet feast by Chicago’s premier caterer, lively entertainment, a high-end Live Auction, mingling with fellow leaders and community influencers.

Join IMAG of Greater Chicago’ and over 600 of Chicago’s ambassadors, influencers, and business leaders for our premier fundraising event on Friday, August 9th at Chicago’s most exclusive and evanescent event venue – the Odyssey Cruise Vessel. Attendees are expected to include a high-profile group of top philanthropists, business leaders, elected officials, and media representatives.

“We invite you to attend, sponsor, and be recognized as we showcase the collaborative efforts of 7 prestigious nonprofit organizations, for an evening to remember to help change lives and build a better community where everyone has an opportunity to thrive,” says Dr. Stacee Lang of Lang Capital Group.

This event is being hosted by comedian Damon Williams who has been seen on BET’s “Comicview,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” “The Joyner Sky Show” on TV-ONE and HBO’s “P Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy.”

Friday, August 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Odyssey Chicago River

455 N Cityfront Plaza Dr, Chicago, Illinois 60611

For more info visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-multicultural-awards-gala-imag-tickets-64334381868

About Lang Capital Group:

Lang Capital Group, NFP (LCG) is an advisory firm that specializes in grant writing, partnerships, business development, and growth strategies for nonprofits and small and mid-sized businesses. LCG concentration is on federal funding, government contracts and forming connections of commerce between public and private sectors for clients. Learn more: https://www.langcapitalgroup.org/

