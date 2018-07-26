LBA Ware CEO and Founder Lori Brewer Named to MPA’s Elite Women in Mortgage Two Years Running

MACON, Ga., July 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of automated compensation software and systems integration solutions for mortgage lenders, announced that company CEO and Founder Lori Brewer has been named to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s list of 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage.



A 2017 Elite Women in Mortgage honoree, Brewer was recognized a second consecutive year for her continued influence in defining excellence in mortgage fintech. The suite of solutions developed by Brewer as head of LBA Ware – automated compensation platform CompenSafeTM and mortgage lending systems integration solution LOS Talker™ – have become essential to the way mortgage lenders operate by helping them contain costs and improve productivity.

Outside of serving her clients’ needs, Brewer dedicates 60 hours per month to help the industry at-large address the challenge of rising production costs and declining margins. This past January, she presented the topic of “ROI – Return on Individual” at the inaugural NEXT women’s mortgage tech conference. Additionally, Brewer has conducted several webinars over the last year on the topic of compensation for The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) and is scheduled to present on this topic at the MBA’s HR Symposium in September.

“Since founding LBA Ware, my objective has been to develop software that provides mortgage lenders with long-term, meaningful solutions to their operational and productivity challenges,” said Brewer. “We continue to hold a zero percent client attrition rate, which is perhaps my proudest achievment since it indicates that our customers continue to reap tremendous value from our products year-in and year-out. It is an honor to be recognized alongside a group of passionate and talented mortgage professionals for the second year in a row.”

2018 marks the fifth consecutive year that MPA’s Elite Women in Mortgage award recognizes women who are “record-breakers, innovators, mentors and trendsetters” using their “influence to change the face of America’s mortgage industry.”

To view the entire list of award honorees, https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=107049.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

About LBA Ware™:

Founded in 2008, LBA Ware’s mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that are essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We are a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients’ success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organization. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency.

For more information about LBA Ware and their software solutions, visit https://lbaware.com.

