MACON, Ga., Nov. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions provider to the mortgage industry, today announced that Founder and CEO Lori Brewer has been invited to speak at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) 2019 Accounting and Financial Management Conference, November 19-21 at the Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina.



Brewer will participate in the Wednesday, November 20, conference session, “The 800 Pound Gorilla: Sales Costs and Productivity,” from 1:00-1:50 p.m. in Marina Ballroom E, joined by co-panelists Richard Andreano, partner, Ballard Spahr LLP; Darryl MacNair, CFO, Eustis Mortgage Corporation; and Matt Stokes, chief analytics officer, AmCap. During the Residential Track breakout session, panelists will discuss mortgage lenders’ strategies to motivate loan originators (LOs) and increase production volume while guarding their bottom line.

“Many lenders do not realize that nuanced details of employee incentive compensation packages have an immense power to shape sales performance and radically impact profitability,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “I’m eager to share with session attendees how savvy lenders are re-evaluating their comp plans to more effectively manage their bottom line.”

The MBA’s Accounting and Financial Management Conference assembles leading authorities in mortgage and real estate finance to share critical business intelligence, insights and best practices. To learn more, visit https://www.mba.org/conferences-and-education/event-mini-sites/accounting-and-financial-management-conference.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

Twitter: @LBAWare #AFM19 @MortgageBankersAssociation #LimeGear #CompenSafe

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0115s2p-lori-brewer-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: LBA Ware founder and CEO Lori Brewer.

News Source: LBA Ware

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lba-ware-founder-and-ceo-scheduled-to-speak-at-2019-mba-accounting-and-financial-management-conference/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.