MACON, Ga., July 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, today released summary statistics on the state of mortgage industry compensation in the second quarter of 2020. The firm’s analysis of data from its CompenSafe™ ICM platform shows significant refinance volume growth in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 contributed to a 59% year-over-year increase in total loan originator (LO) commissions paid over the three-month period.



Methodology

LBA Ware reviewed account data for mortgage lenders who used CompenSafe to automate incentive compensation throughout the second quarter of 2020. The controlled, sample dataset consisted of retail, first-lien production from LOs who funded at least six loans during the three-month period beginning April 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2020.

Key Findings

Commissions earned by LOs in Q2 2020 increased 59% from Q2 2019, because the average LO originated and funded 63% more volume in Q2 2020 ($2.4M per month) versus Q2 2019 ($1.4M per month).

Refinance transactions drove the market in Q2 2020, accounting for 56% of total volume funded in the quarter (versus only 21% of total volume funded in Q2 2019). LOs averaged $1.4M in funded refinance volume per month, an increase of more than 230% over Q2 2019.

Although paychecks were larger in Q2 2020 than Q2 2019, the uptick in refinance production contributed to a 2.7% decrease in per-loan commissions from 108 basis points in Q2 2019 to 105 basis points in Q2 2020. Refinance leads are more likely to be company-generated versus self-sourced, so they tend to pay out at a lower rate than purchase loans, averaging 100 basis points in Q2 2020 compared to 110 basis points paid out for purchase loans.

Purchase volume held steady year-over-year with LOs averaging $1.08M in funded purchase loans per month ($1.16M in Q2 2019) and receiving on average 109.9 basis points per purchase loan (109.7 in Q2 2019).

“In this year of bleak economic news, surging refinance volume and steady home purchase business have been bright spots. Low rates have fortified lenders’ pipelines and put more money in originators’ paychecks,” said LBA Ware founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “LO commissions paid out during the three-month period are up 59% over 2019. I just hope some of that hard-earned money gets set aside for the rainy days that are bound to follow expected increases in unemployment and loan defaults.”

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.

Twitter: @LBAWare #CompenSafe #mortgagetrends #LOcompensation

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0723s2p-lba-chart-300dpi.jpg

News Source: LBA Ware

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lba-ware-issues-q2-2020-mortgage-loan-originator-compensation-report/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.