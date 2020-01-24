MACON, Ga., Jan. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, has appointed Chris Gassel as strategic sales specialist. Gassel was brought on board to support the release of LBA Ware’s highly anticipated, turnkey business intelligence (BI) platform, LimeGear.



Gassel brings to bear a successful 14-year career in the residential and commercial real estate industries. Prior to joining LBA Ware, Gassel served as a loan officer at such independent mortgage banks as USA Mortgage and Paramount Bank. Before that, Gassel oversaw the development and management of hotel franchises as vice president of development for Brimark Builders. Gassel spent his early career as a commercial real estate agent at Central Realty.

“As a former originator, Chris has first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by today’s lenders, making him ideally suited to introduce lenders to LimeGear’s transformative BI capabilities,” said LBA Ware Director of Business Development Finn Klemann. “I look forward to working in partnership with Chris to improve our customers’ ability to draw insights from their own data and help them build strategies that use this knowledge to produce better operational outcomes.”

“I have long been an advocate for leveraging analytics to better understand critical sales performance intelligence, such as referral sources and pull-through rates,” said Gassel. “I share LBA Ware’s belief that data drives performance and am thrilled to be part of the team.”

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

Twitter: @LBAWare #PeopleMovers #morgageindustry #newhires

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0124s2p-LBAWare-Chris-Gassel-300dpi.jpg

News Source: LBA Ware

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lba-ware-onboards-chris-gassel-as-strategic-sales-specialist-to-support-release-of-limegear-business-intelligence-platform/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.