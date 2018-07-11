LBA Ware Recruits Mortgage Process Improvement Specialist Jessica Henke as Solutions Consultant

MACON, Ga., July 11, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of automated compensation software and systems integration solutions for mortgage lenders, announced today that it has hired Jessica Henke as a solutions consultant to support the company’s implementation consulting and client success efforts. Henke will leverage her two decades of accounting and business process improvement expertise in mortgage lending to bring LBA Ware clients streamlined business workflow solutions and enhanced operational insights.



“We’re excited to welcome Jessica on board at LBA Ware. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge on mortgage operational processes, financial reporting and software implementation,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “A major point of pride for us is the team of industry experts under our roof that really understand the challenges and opportunities facing our clients. This allows us to serve as key consultants for our clients to find and maximize the ROI of LBA Ware’s solutions.”

Before joining LBA Ware, Henke was a senior corporate accounting analyst at the national power generation company Dynegy, Inc. Henke oversaw accounting workflow during her tenure at Dynegy, where she helped achieve a 60 percent reduction in monthly account preparation time by making enhancements to the company’s reconciliation software system and utilizing the accrual and amortization templates function.

Having begun her career in mortgage, Henke held a series of successful positions before exiting mortgage in 2015. Her most recent roles include project accountant at Reverse Mortgage Solutions, where she led the newly purchased mortgage entity’s conversion from QuickBooks to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) database; and controller at InterLinc Mortgage Services, where she reduced the number of significant audit adjustments from 41 to one in her first year. In addition, Henke has held financial-related roles at Envoy Mortgage, The Bank of New York Mellon, Aegis Mortgage and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Mortgage.

“It is a personal passion of mine to help companies realize their full potential by examining and improving their financial processes and the way they use technology,” said Henke. “I’m excited to help LBA Ware clients tackle their financial operational challenges.”

About LBA Ware™:

Founded in 2008, LBA Ware’s mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that are essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We are a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients’ success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organization. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency. For more information about LBA Ware and their software solutions, visit https://lbaware.com.

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0711-Jessica-Henke-300dpi.jpg

News Source: LBA Ware

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lba-ware-recruits-mortgage-process-improvement-specialist-jessica-henke-as-solutions-consultant/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.