LBA Ware’s CompenSafe Hits $1 Billion in Lifetime LO Compensation Calculations

“2017 has been a year of extraordinary achievement for LBA Ware, marked by more than 100 percent growth for both CompenSafe and LOS Talker, and by reaching the $1 billion mark in compensation calculated by CompenSafe, we’re now proud members of the ‘three comma club,’” said Lori Brewer, CEO of LBA Ware. “Our clients’ success is our success. We provide the go-to platform for incentive compensation, sales performance and actionable insights on which to build a lasting company with motivated, informed and empowered individuals.”

In addition to new business growth, LBA Ware has also charted excellent helpdesk and training statistics in 2017. The company averaged a 96 percent approval for help desk tickets solved and responded to 80 percent of helpdesk tickets within 24 hours, and company staff received 1,122 hours of internal training.

“LBA Ware has set itself apart as a company that knows the mortgage industry from the ground up and truly understands what our clients expect and need from our solutions,” said Brewer. “Our commitment to providing staff with internal training and offering customers with top-notch support continues to drive the success of our larger strategy to grow business by administering a seamless user experience and delivering superior customer satisfaction. We will continue to prioritize our customers by investing in staff training as growth and need demand.”

About LBA Ware

Founded in 2008, LBA Ware’s mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that become essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We strive to be a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients’ success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organization. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency.

