BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — We Love Horoscope (https://welovehoroscope.com/), a leading maker of premium astrology related gifts and collector items, announced today the official launch of its internet store and the plan to celebrate with a giveaway and big sale.



We Love Horoscope is the only online web shop 100% dedicated to providing this exciting niche market a wide variety of high quality, unique and custom horoscope gifts and zodiac-oriented products.

Having practiced astrology for decades, We Love Horoscope has long felt the horoscope market represented a huge market for e-commerce. Nearly everyone in the world knows their star sign or has at least heard about the zodiac. In many countries and communities horoscope is taken very seriously and many everyday activities are determined and arranged with the stars and heavens in mind.

We Love Horoscope has worked hard to create and curate a huge and diverse variety of fun, useful and beautiful gift products that are great for sharing, are incredibly unique and always make the recipient very happy! Consumers no longer need to search far and wide for that perfect item when they have a whole line of interesting and valuable products to choose from right at We Love Horoscope. You cannot give a more appropriate and personalized gift than something related to your giftees’ star sign.

In addition, We Love Horoscope is taking this opportunity to announce our new custom-made line of horoscope gifts. Now you can have a short, special message or even your-giftees-name printed or engraved directly on the item! This kind of special item is made just for the recipient and could not be more endearing. At launch, we have custom ‘Your Name Here’ personalized products in both wineglasses and keychains.

Lastly, and most importantly, We Love Horoscope is giving customers something to really celebrate. This Black Friday, November 29, 2019, We Love Horoscope plans a 50% mega sale for one day only. Buy all the gifts you need for your special someone in plenty of time for Christmas – and at HALF OFF!

In addition, in order to reward our customers, We Love Horoscope has kicked off a big giveaway of a FREE $100 USD Amazon Gift Card. Enter to win now.

With a background in professional astrology and a knack for creating innovative horoscope gift items, We Love Horoscope Invites you to visit our blog (https://welovehoroscope.com/blogs/news) and see all the best news, information and discussion about hot, interesting topics in the world of Astrology.

About We Love Horoscope:

We Love Horoscope is a creator and curator of premium horoscope and zodiac themed gifts, products and collectors’ items. Passionate about all thing’s astrology, We Love Horoscope is the only internet site fully dedicated to making great products for astrology lovers. We will never stop making and finding the cutest, most useful and most endearing astrology related gift products on the market. We Love Horoscope promotes a fun atmosphere of like-minded folks who are interested in the fun and the impact astrology has on our lives.

Learn more at: https://welovehoroscope.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/TNYNkW7kpSk

News Source: We Love Horoscope

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/leader-in-unique-custom-horoscope-gifts-and-zodiac-themed-products-announces-official-store-launch-and-product-unveiling/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.