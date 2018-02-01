Leading experts select Tucson to host education summit

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Institute for Teacher Education invites educators to a 2-day summit on Classroom Management and Student Engagement & Motivation at The Radisson Suites Tucson March 2-3, 2018. Through research-based tools and strategies, educators will be equipped to calm the classroom and motivate the unmotivated learner.



Former Teacher of the Year and Smithsonian Educator, Eric Combs and Executive Director Patti Davenport will work directly with participants to provide two full days of engaging professional development. Registration includes a research-based training manual for each session and an opportunity to earn up to six graduate credits.

Instructors for the Institute for Teacher Education are nationally certified and have served schools and districts throughout the United States and Canada for over a decade with remarkable results.

Schools have reported significant reductions in referrals, bullying, and other behavioral issues, and increases in student achievement, parental involvement and teacher job satisfaction.

School superintendent Philip Deardorf stated, “This has been the best training we have ever seen in our district. Seeing the engaged teachers (even the ones who normally sit at the back of the room) is phenomenal!”

The Institute for Teacher Education exists to support teachers in the classroom with proven strategies they can use immediately to improve school culture and increase student achievement in Arizona.

Registration for one or both days is available at: http://www.instituteforteachereducation.org/.

Patti Davenport

[email protected]

208-818-0902

www.instituteforteachereducation.org

