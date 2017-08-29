Lease Accounting for Oracle ERP Users Webinar to be Hosted by LeaseAccelerator

RESTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LeaseAccelerator announced today that it will be hosting an educational webinar on lease accounting for Oracle ERP users seeking to implement a solution for ASC 842 and IFRS 16.



The new lease accounting standards, introduced last year, will require companies to track real estate, equipment, and embedded leases as assets and liabilities on their balance sheets by end of 2018.

What: Lease Accounting Solutions for Oracle ERP

How: Educational webinar with audience Q&A

Who: Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator

When: Wednesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific)

Where: Register at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/oracle-lease-accounting-webinar/

Cost: Free.

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading SaaS solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the current and new FASB and IFRS standards. Using LeaseAccelerator’s proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all categories of leases including real estate, fleet, IT, and other equipment at an asset-level.

On average, LeaseAccelerator’s Lease Sourcing and Management applications generate savings of 17 percent on equipment leasing costs with smarter procurement and end-of-term management.

Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

