Legacy Global Development Announces High Demand for Bungalows at Orchid Bay, Belize with New Homes Under Construction Featuring Brand New 2-Bedroom XL Floor Plan

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Global Development today announced that its Bungalows at Orchid Bay, Belize are selling out fast. There are currently only four Bungalows still available, two of which have waterfront locations. As the Bungalows have become highly desirable to homebuyers, prices have gone up for the second time this year on the waterfront locations, and new bungalows are currently under construction to satisfy its popular demand.



Even with the price increase, Bungalows make owning a home in Belize attainable to a wider pool of potential buyers, as they have a more affordable price point than Orchid Bay’s other homes. The starting price for a non-beachfront Bungalow still starts at $199,999 for a 1-bedroom/1-bath floor plan. Additionally, Legacy is offering a financing option to those who purchase a Bungalow through its Paradise Payment Plan.

The Bungalows are located in the heart of the Orchid Bay community and are only steps away from the glistening blue waters of the Caribbean Sea. Up until this point, buyers were able to choose between open floor plans, including 3-bedroom/2-bath, 2-bedroom/2-bath, or 1 bedroom/1-bath. The new Bungalows under construction will now feature a brand-new floor plan called “2-Bedroom XL.”

“We created this new floor plan to meet the growing demand for our Bungalows, and to accommodate our buyers’ personal needs,” said Chris Williams, CEO of Legacy Global Development. “We’ve learned that many owners plan to live here full-time and don’t need the third bedroom option. However, they’d still like to have the extra space to accommodate visitors and guests. Therefore, we took this idea to our architects, and now we can offer the perfect solution – the 2-Bedroom XL floor plan.”

The 2-Bedroom XL floor plan shares the same square footage, and similar layout to the 3-bedroom/2-bath floor plan, except the major difference is that the master bedroom is significantly larger. For couples who plan to live in their Bungalow the majority of the time, this is the preferable option, as they still have an extra bedroom to offer their guests.

Each Bungalow has a spacious, covered patio for relaxing in the shade while enjoying cooling breezes, modern interior finishes, and access to all on-site amenities, such as the Orchid Bay Beach Club, Tradewinds Restaurant, and community pool. There is lush landscaping between each home, providing extra privacy.



Legacy Global Development is offering optional financing for qualified Orchid Bay Bungalow buyers, called the Paradise Payment Plan – starting at a down payment of $99,999 and low monthly payments of $999.

For those who are interested in purchasing a Bungalow at Orchid Bay and would like to view the new Bungalows under construction, they can take advantage of a Discovery Stay. This epic 4-day, 3-night vacation allows potential buyers to see the property and experience the Orchid Bay lifestyle firsthand, as well as take part in the fun and adventurous activities Belize is well-known for.

The hosted trip features a comprehensive tour of the Orchid Bay community and the choice between several excursion options, including a of ancient Mayan Ruins, world-class fishing, snorkeling along the barrier reef, and more. The tour is booked by a Legacy travel agent who handles all logistics, along with booking roundtrip flights at times which are convenient to each person’s schedule. The cost of an Orchid Bay Discovery Stay is $1,999 per couple, inclusive of all food, drinks, excursions, and in-country travel.

For those buyers who are looking to offset the cost of owning a Bungalow, Orchid Bay offers a robust Rental Program that manages the entire process of marketing the home, providing first-class hospitality for guests, and ensuring the house is well-maintained while owners are not on-site. This program comes with a 3-Year Rental Guarantee, which can make buying a Bungalow a smart and rewarding real estate investment.

Located in northern Belize and developed by Legacy Global Development, Orchid Bay is a gated, master-planned community situated on a 114-acre site in the Bay of Chetumal. It combines North American comforts with a spectacular Caribbean setting. The development was influenced by innovations in community design that reveal small-town accessibility, connectivity, and convenience — all with respect to the natural environment. The master plan calls for a series of canals and basins for easy navigation around the community, first-world infrastructure, and 10 percent green space set aside.

Buyers at Orchid Bay have other types of homes to choose from, including Beachfront Condominiums and Beach Villas. On-site amenities include the Tradewinds Beach Club and Restaurant, and under development is a 13,000-square foot new beach club with a 2,000 square foot swimming pool, a gym, restaurant, bar, lounging decks, hammocks, day-beds, and private beach access. An on-site grocery store and medical clinic are also projected to open in the future. Orchid Bay offers many activities and tours for its residents and guests, all with easy access to the best of Belize.

Financing Disclaimer: Terms and conditions apply. Not all will qualify.

