Legacy Global Development Announces Release of 4 New Bungalow Homes at ORCHID BAY, BELIZE

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 9, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Global Development today announced the release of four new Bungalows at its luxurious Orchid Bay, Belize property. Beachfront Bungalows make owning a home in Belize attainable to a wider pool of potential buyers, as they have a more affordable price point than Orchid Bay’s other homes. Additionally, Legacy is offering a financing option to those who purchase one of the newly-released Bungalows through its Paradise Payment Plan*.



The Bungalows are located in the heart of the Orchid Bay community and are only steps away from the glistening blue waters of the Caribbean Sea. Buyers can choose between open floor plans, including 3-bedroom/2-bath, 2-bedroom/2-bath, or 1 bedroom/1-bath, each which efficiently maximizes the use of the home’s square footage. Bungalow prices start at $209,000, and the deadline to purchase is July 12, 2019.

Each bungalow offers a spacious, covered patio for relaxing in the shade while enjoying cooling breezes, modern interior finishes, and access to all on-site amenities, such as the Orchid Bay Beach Club, Tradewinds Restaurant, and community pool.

Legacy Global Development is offering optional financing to Orchid Bay Bungalow buyers, called the Paradise Payment Plan. Terms include a down payment of $99,000 and low monthly payments of $999.

“We’ve designed the Bungalows at Orchid Bay to offer the same luxuries as our other homes within the community, but at a more affordable price point,” said Chris Williams, CEO of Legacy Global Development. “Combined with our optional financing program, the dream of living in paradise – full time or part time – becomes even more obtainable for vacation home buyers and retirees.”

For those who are interested in buying a Bungalow at Orchid Bay, they can take advantage of a Discovery Stay. This epic 4-day, 3-night vacation allows potential buyers to view the property and experience the Orchid Bay lifestyle firsthand, as well as take part in the fun and adventurous activities Belize is well-known for.

The hosted trip features a comprehensive tour of the Orchid Bay community and Belize excursions including a visit to Ambergris Caye, exploring ancient Mayan Ruins, and more. The tour is booked by a Legacy travel agent who handles all logistics for guests, along with booking roundtrip flights at times which are convenient to each person’s schedule.

The regular price of an Orchid Bay Discovery Stay is $1,999 per couple, inclusive of all food, drinks, excursions, and in-country travel. However, the first six groups who book a Bungalow Discovery Stay are entitled to receive a special discount.



For those buyers who are looking to offset the cost of owning a Bungalow, Orchid Bay offers a robust Rental Program that manages the entire process of marketing the home, providing first-class hospitality for guests, and ensuring the house is well-maintained while owners are not present. This program comes with a 3-Year Rental Guarantee, which can make buying a Bungalow a smart and practical real estate investment.

About Orchid Bay, Belize:

Located in northern Belize and developed by Legacy Global Development, Orchid Bay is a gated, master-planned community situated on a 114-acre site in the Bay of Chetumal. It combines North American comforts with a spectacular Caribbean setting. The development was influenced by innovations in community design that reveal small-town accessibility, connectivity, and convenience — all with respect to the natural environment. The master plan calls for a series of canals and basins for easy navigation around the community, first world infrastructure, and 10 percent green space set aside.

Buyers have many types of homes to choose from as the community is comprised of Beachfront Condominiums, Casitas, Waterway Villas, Bungalows, and home sites and lots where Orchid Bay home buyers can build their own custom home. On-site amenities include the Tradewinds Beach Club and Restaurant, as well as a grocery store and medical clinic, both of which will are projected to open in the future. Orchid Bay offers many activities and tours for its residents, all with easy access to the best of Belize.

To learn more about the Orchid Bay, Belize visit https://offers.orchidbaybelize.com, call (877) 959-9646 or email hello@legacyglobaldevelopment.com.

*Terms and conditions apply. Not everyone will qualify.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/19-0510s2p-orchid-bay-bungalow-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Orchid Bay bungalow.

News Source: Legacy Global Development

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/legacy-global-development-announces-release-of-4-new-bungalow-homes-at-orchid-bay-belize/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.