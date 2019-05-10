Legacy Global Development Celebrates Surge of Vacation Home Sales at Its Beautiful Orchid Bay, Belize Property

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Global Development today announced that they are experiencing a significant sales boost at its Orchid Bay, Belize property. Crediting the successful launch of its new Paradise Payment Program and Discovery Stay Tours, the property has over-sold its latest home offering, Bungalows; and has sold four out of six Phase 2 Beachfront Condominiums. All in just the last 6 weeks!



Additionally, two of Orchid Bay’s Beach Villas are currently under construction, and it’s Discovery Stay Tour, which is an epic 4-day, 3-night vacation to view the property and experience the Orchid Bay community firsthand, is booked through the end of the year.

“Our community has seen a dramatic jolt of momentum in 2019 with more people visiting our property for vacation and a surge of new families buying homes in our development,” said Chris Williams, CEO of Legacy Global Development. “We credit our success to the incredible community of people who live here and our team that’s dedicated to bringing the vision for Orchid Bay to life. At the start of 2019, we implemented changes based on the feedback from our residents that have had a major impact on our real estate sales, such as creating our new Village Bungalows and offering an attractive payment plan for buyers. We look forward to sharing more success with our community as the year goes on!”

Orchid Bay’s newest home offering, Bungalows, were launched in March 2019. Initially, six Bungalows were released for sale, but remarkably, eight have already been sold. These Bungalows make owning a home in Belize attainable to a wider pool of potential buyers, as they’re offered at a more affordable price point than Orchid Bay’s other homes.

The Bungalows are located in the heart of the Orchid Bay community and are only steps away from the glistening blue waters of the Caribbean Sea. These homes are offered in 1-bedroom/1-bath and 2-bedroom/1-bath open floor plans which efficiently maximize the use of its square footage. Each bungalow has approximately 500 square feet of covered patio for relaxing in the shade while enjoying cooling breezes, modern interior finishes, and access to all of Orchid Bay’s on-site amenities.

Tower-C, the third Beachfront Condo building to be constructed at Orchid Bay, Belize, was re-launched this spring, and four of out of the six 2-bedroom/2-bath units have already sold. To meet the growing demands of Belize vacation homeowners and North Americans who are choosing to retire in Belize, the Tower-C Condos will feature updated enhancements which include high-end finishes, exceptional design and layout, an elevator, and a prime beachfront location, while being only steps away from the Caribbean Sea.

Each 1,570-square foot Tower-C Beachfront Condo features a spacious layout with an open concept gourmet kitchen with center island, which overlooks the living room and dining area. Each Condo has two private outdoor terraces, at least one which provides unobstructed views of the shimmering blue Caribbean Sea.

Potential home buyers are encouraged to book a Discovery Stay at Orchid Bay. While there’s been a considerable spike in bookings, there’s still space available, and all travel arrangements are handled by a Legacy travel agent, including flights. Pricing per couple is $1,999 and inclusive of all food, drinks, excursions, and in-country travel.

Legacy recently launched its optional financing plan called the Paradise Payment Program. Terms include an affordable down payment and monthly payments as low as $999**. This program makes owning a home in Belize highly accessible and practical and has contributed to the influx of sales.

For those buyers who are looking to offset the cost of owning a home at Orchid Bay, Legacy also offers a robust optional Rental Program which manages the entire process of marketing the home, providing first-class hospitality for guests, and ensuring the house is well-maintained while owners are not present. This program comes with a 3-Year Rental Guarantee, which makes buying a home at Orchid Bay a smart real estate investment.

Located in northern Belize, Orchid Bay is a gated, master-planned community situated on a 114-acre site in the Bay of Chetumal. It combines North American comforts with a spectacular Caribbean setting. The development was influenced by innovations in community design that reveal small-town accessibility, connectivity, and convenience — all with respect to the natural environment. The master plan calls for a series of canals and basins for easy navigation around the community, first world infrastructure, and 10 percent green space set aside.

The community is comprised of Beachfront Condominiums, Casitas, Waterway Villas, Bungalows, and home sites and lots where Orchid Bay home buyers can build their own custom home. On-site amenities include the Tradewinds Beach Club and Restaurant, as well as a future grocery store and medical clinic, both of which will be opening in the near future. Orchid Bay offers many activities and tours for its residents, all with easy access to the best of Belize.

**Terms and conditions apply and not all applicants will qualify.

