Legacy Global Development Engages Zurcher Arquitectos to Design New Beach Club at Orchid Bay, Belize

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Global Development today announced it has retained Zurcher Arquitectos to design the Beach Club at its Orchid Bay, Belize property. Construction on the new Beach Club will commence in the near future and is being designed to meet luxury hotel standards.



Zurcher Arquitectos is the leading architect in Latin America, having worked with prestigious hospitality brands such as Four Seasons, JW Marriott, Rosewood, St. Regis, and Hyatt.

The Beach Club at Orchid Bay, Belize will offer deluxe amenities including multiple swimming pools, a gym, restaurant, bar, lounging decks, private beach access, and parking for vehicles and golf carts. The new buildings will provide a total of 7,700 square feet where community members can socialize, swim, workout, dine, and more.

“We’re incredibly excited to start construction on the Beach Club at Orchid Bay. Having already worked with Zurcher Arquitectos on other Orchid Bay projects, we have full confidence that this lavish club and its many offerings will completely transform our community,” said Chris Williams, CEO of Legacy Global Development. “With the addition of the new Beach Club, it becomes yet another venue to create lasting memories with family and friends in a beachfront paradise setting.”



Zurcher Arquitectos was founded in 1978 by current President, Ronald Zurcher, the world-renowned architect behind many notable, luxury hospitality projects throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The firm was previously hired by Legacy Global Development to handle the architecture and interior design for Orchid Bay’s Tower C Beachfront Condos.

“My team and I are always excited to work with Orchid Bay and create spectacular structures that combine innovative design and social responsibility with the development’s natural surroundings,” said Ronald Zurcher. “We’re now putting the finishing touches on the design plans and can’t wait to break ground and see our stunning ideas for the Beach Club come to life.“

Learn more about Ronald Zurcher: http://www.zurcherarquitectos.com/ronald-zurcher

About Orchid Bay, Belize:

Located in northern Belize and developed by Legacy Global Development, Orchid Bay is a gated, master-planned community situated on a 114-acre site in the Bay of Chetumal. It combines North American comforts with a spectacular Caribbean setting. The development was influenced by innovations in community design that reveal small-town accessibility, connectivity, and convenience — all with respect to the natural environment. The master plan calls for a series of canals and basins for easy navigation around the community, first world infrastructure, and 10 percent green space set aside.

Buyers have many types of homes to choose from as the community is comprised of Beachfront Condominiums, Casitas, Waterway Villas, Bungalows, and home sites and lots where Orchid Bay homebuyers can build their own custom home. On-site amenities include the Tradewinds Beach Club and Restaurant, as well as a grocery store and medical clinic, both of which will are projected to open in the future. Orchid Bay offers many activities and tours for its residents, all with easy access to the best of Belize.

To learn more about the Orchid Bay, Belize visit https://offers.orchidbaybelize.com – or call (877) 959-9646 or email hello@legacyglobaldevelopment.com.

Learn more about Legacy Global Development at: https://legacyglobaldevelopment.com/

*IMAGES FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0726s2p-lgd-beachclub1-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0726s2p-lgd-beachclub1-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Legacy Global Development

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/legacy-global-development-engages-zurcher-arquitectos-to-design-new-beach-club-at-orchid-bay-belize/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.