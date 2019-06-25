Legacy Global Development Shares Insider Knowledge on What to Expect If Moving to Belize

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Global Development, the developer of the beautiful Orchid Bay, Belize community and recognized as an expert source for living in Belize, shares its wisdom in a blog post titled, “Before Moving to Belize, You Need to Read This.”



Many North American retirees and those who work remotely, are choosing to take up residence in the Caribbean and Latin America. Belize is quickly becoming a top choice on that list, especially as it’s an English-speaking country that accepts U.S. dollars, and it’s only a short flight from several major U.S. cities.

“What makes Belize so appealing to expats? For starters, Belize offers exquisitely beautiful scenery, including its azure blue waters, tropical rain forest, Mayan Ruins, mystical caves, and exotic flora and fauna,” said Chris Williams, CEO of Legacy Global Development. “Belize is an ideal fit for nature lovers, beach bums, history buffs, diving fanatics, adventure seekers, and more, so you’ll never get bored. Also, geographically, politically, and financially, it’s an excellent choice to buy a home in and live here full-time, or live here part-time and rent out your home to vacationers throughout the year.”

According to Legacy, the pros of moving to Belize, in addition to the fact that it’s an English-speaking country and that it’s geographically close to the U.S., are that it offers a culturally diverse, laid back, and healthy lifestyle.

As Belize is a melting pot of different cultures who all get along, everyone, including tourists and expats, feels welcome and at peace. With an average year-round temperature of 84 degrees, residents spend most of their days outside taking in its spectacular scenery while engaging in outdoor activities, and their nights socializing and making friends easily as everyone speaks English. Therefore, Belize’s laid back attitude provides a stress-free, healthy environment.

Additionally, Belize offers an excellent incentive for expat retirees, called the Qualified Retirement Program (QRP). To qualify, one must be at least 45 years old, live in Belize at least one month per year, and have a monthly income of at least $2,000 or a yearly income of $24,000 from a pension or annuity (including Social Security). Those who qualify are allowed to bring $15,000 worth of personal goods into Belize tax-free and pay no Belizean taxes on any foreign-earned income.

When relocating to a foreign country, there are always considerations to keep in mind, and this applies to Belize as well. Like most Caribbean nations, Belize is on “island time” so having patience with its slower pace is essential.

Additionally, Belize does tend to have high crime rates. However, the majority of serious crimes happen in Belize City or by the Guatemalan border, which skews the crime numbers for the entire country. Violent crimes against expats and tourists are very infrequent, and they typically feel very safe when not in those areas.

Read Legacy’s full blog post to learn more about the pros and cons of moving to Belize, and to obtain information on visas, bringing pets into the country, healthcare, and more: https://blog.orchidbaybelize.com/blog/before-moving-to-belize-you-need-to-read-this

About Orchid Bay, Belize:

Located in northern Belize and developed by Legacy Global Development, Orchid Bay is a gated, master-planned community situated on a 114-acre site in the Bay of Chetumal. It combines North American comforts with a spectacular Caribbean setting. The development was influenced by innovations in community design that reveal small-town accessibility, connectivity, and convenience — all with respect to the natural environment. The master plan calls for a series of canals and basins for easy navigation around the community, first world infrastructure, and 10 percent green space set aside.

Buyers have many types of homes to choose from as the community is comprised of Beachfront Condominiums, Casitas, Beach Villas, and Bungalows. On-site amenities include the Tradewinds Beach Club and Restaurant, as well as a grocery store and medical clinic, both of which will are projected to open in the future. Orchid Bay offers many activities and tours for its residents, all with easy access to the best of Belize.

To learn more about the Orchid Bay, Belize visit https://offers.orchidbaybelize.com, call (877) 959-9646 or email hello@legacyglobaldevelopment.com.

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0625s2p-move-to-belize-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Before moving to Belize, you need to read this.

News Source: Legacy Global Development

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/legacy-global-development-shares-insider-knowledge-on-what-to-expect-if-moving-to-belize/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.