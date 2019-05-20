Legacy Global Development Today Announced the Launch of Four New Beach Villas for Sale at Orchid Bay, Belize

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Global Development today announced the launch of four Beach Villas at its Orchid Bay, Belize community. The Beach Villas are new standalone homes being constructed on the most desired lots of the development, right on the water’s edge, and are the last of Orchid Bay’s remaining waterfront lots.



The Beach Villas at Orchid Bay are the largest sized homes in the development. The beachfront properties feature architecture and interior design from Zurcher Architects and Zurcher Interiors, the leading design firms in Central America and the Caribbean.

Prices for the Beach Villas start at $550,000. However, buyers can take advantage of a current promotion which allows them to save $50,0000 off of their purchase, if they reserve their home by June 7, 2019. This offers an incredible value for that price range, as Beach Villas are among the most luxurious homes in all of Belize, and are located in a private, gated community.

“After the recent success with our Beachfront Condos and selling out of our current offering of Village Bungalows, we are very excited to launch our updated Beach Villas at Orchid Bay,” said Chris Williams, CEO of Legacy Global Development. “These are the nicest homes we’ve ever offered in our development, and they are among the nicest homes in the entire country of Belize. They will make the perfect vacation home for those who love hosting family and friends — and we can’t wait to see even more friendly faces in our growing community!”

Beach Villas are two-story homes providing the most living space compared to any other type of home offered at the Orchid Bay development. Each story has a covered patio, with an option to add a third-floor rooftop patio as an upgrade. The base floorplan is 2-bedroom/2-bath, but buyers may choose from 3-bedroom/2-bath or 3-bed/3-bath floorplans, as well. The Beach Villas are specially designed for comfortably accommodating more family and friends, and for homeowners who like to entertain in paradise.

Potential home buyers are encouraged to book a Discovery Stay at Orchid Bay, which is an epic 4-day, 3-night vacation which allows those who are interested in purchasing a Beach Villa to view the property and experience the Orchid Bay lifestyle firsthand, as well as take part in the fun and adventurous activities Belize is well-known for. The tour is booked by a Legacy travel agent who handles all arrangements, along with booking roundtrip flights at times which are convenient to each guest’s schedule. Pricing per couple is $1,999, inclusive of all food, drinks, excursions, and in-country travel.

Legacy Global Development is currently offering additional incentives for new home buyers, which makes owning a home in paradise highly accessible and practical.

The Rental Program provides Orchid Bay homeowners a 3-year rental guarantee and handles all marketing and logistics, so owners can sit back and relax while generating revenue from their property. Legacy also recently announced the Paradise Retirement Plan, where owners can buy their home years prior to retiring. Then they can offset the cost of ownership through the Rental Program until they decide to move to Belize full-time.

Located in northern Belize, Orchid Bay is a gated, master-planned community situated on a 114-acre site in the Bay of Chetumal. It combines North American comforts with a spectacular Caribbean setting. The development was influenced by innovations in community design that reveal small-town accessibility, connectivity, and convenience — all with respect to the natural environment. The master plan calls for a series of canals and basins for easy navigation around the community, first world infrastructure, and 10 percent green space set aside.

The community is comprised of Beachfront Condominiums, Casitas, Waterway Villas, Bungalows, and home sites and lots where Orchid Bay home buyers can build their own custom home. On-site amenities include the Tradewinds Beach Club and Restaurant, as well as a grocery store and medical clinic, both of which will are projected to open in the future. Orchid Bay offers many activities and tours for its residents, all with easy access to the best of Belize.

To learn more about the Beach Villas at Orchid Bay, Belize or to book a Discovery Stay, visit https://offers.orchidbaybelize.com/beach-villas – or, call (877) 959-9646 or email hello@legacyglobaldevelopment.com.

